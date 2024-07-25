Deepika Padukone says she is not a selfie person as she posts a bunch of new pics; reveals her daily skincare routine

Deepika Padukone is dedicating July as Self-Care month through several Instagram posts. The actor treated fans with a bunch of new selfies in her latest post as she revealed the steps she takes for skincare. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt or Kareena Kapoor: Who is the highest paid actor in Bollywood and how much do they charge) Deepika Padukone talked about her skincare routine.

Deepika's skincare routine

In her new post, Deepika began in the caption: “It’s Self-Care Month! But why celebrate ‘Self-Care Month’ when you can practice simple acts of Self-Care every day? Now, when it comes to Skincare, of course eating right, sleeping well, adequate hydration and movement are the key pillars of maintaining healthy skin, but a Simple yet Consistent Skincare Routine is what has truly worked for me! It consists of 3 simple steps: Cleanse, Hydrate and Protect.”

She continued by adding: “Then, there is that one day in the week where I like to Indulge and do just a little bit more…A full body massage, a face mask, a hair mask.” Tracking down the list of items she uses for daily skincare, she admitted that she has been doing this consistently and mindfully as that is the only way she knows.

'I’m not a picture/ selfie person'

Concluding her post, the actor wrote: “Additional Disclaimers:-I’m not a picture/ selfie person so kindly appreciate the fact that I’m sharing soo many with you’ll! I'm even wondering when and why I took these!? (laughing face emoticons)-I just HAD to use this track because I love it and anyway it’s coming out of peoples ears!”

Deepika is pregnant with her first baby with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. She was last seen in Nag Ashwin's magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD. Starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Shobana, the film is having a bumper run at the box office. It entered its fifth week and has crossed the ₹1100 crore mark worldwide.