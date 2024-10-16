Study says spanking is actually good for disciplining young kids; suggests better and efficient technique

Spanking young kids to discipline them often gets a bad rep for its negative repercussions. There's a prevailing notion that it could hinder their development. In addition to development, it has spurred debates on ethics. However, a new study published in Marriage & Family offers a different perspective on spanking kids. Researchers suggest that the impact of spanking may not be as hazardous as previously believed. Spanking is efficient when mild discipline techniques like scolding or timeout do not work.(Pexels)

ALSO READ: 10 year-olds at risk of depression and anxiety: Study reveals dangerous trend for 'iPad kids

New perspective on spanking

Spanking has been criticised for causing negative outcomes in the child’s behaviour and long-term development. However, this research separates spanking from being seen as a trigger for behavioural problems, highlighting that factors like family environment also play a role. The study also reiterated that spanking may be used more frequently for those kids who already exhibit behavioural problems or don’t listen to milder discipline methods. It challenged the widely held belief that spanking directly causes negative behaviours or long-term effects. The researchers found that spanking explained less than 1% of changes in child behaviour. Spanking had a low influence on defiance, anxiety and cognitive abilities.

ALSO READ: Study finds 3% of schoolchildren exhibit symptoms of both autism and ADHD

Efficient method of spanking to discipline

Spanking deters them from unruly behaviours.(Pexels)

Researchers focused on the delicate balance in using spanking as a form of discipline. It is not harmful when done with the child’s welfare in mind and only after softer methods, like timeouts fail. However, it becomes harmful when spanking is done out of spite.

The study found that the most effective approach to spanking for disciplining children is two gentle, open-handed swats on the bottom of children aged 2 to 6. This should only be used when they do not respond to milder techniques like warnings or timeouts. Spanking can be effective in gaining their cooperation faster when softer methods fail. However, spanking out of the blue, without first trying these milder techniques, is not recommended.

Although spanking is less effective in children aged 8 to 11 years, and associated with slightly worse outcomes. It indicates that spanking is better for younger kids as a disciplining method, as they respond and obey more easily.

ALSO READ: New study reveals the importance of validating children's pain, even fear of injections