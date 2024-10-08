10 year-olds at risk of depression and anxiety: Study reveals dangerous trend for 'iPad kids'

In the digital age, parents frequently resort to handing over their digital gadgets to pacify their children’s tantrums, potentially unknowingly contributing to the deterioration of their mental health and paving the way for serious mental illness. Ipad kid is a term used to describe children born after the 2010s, who are constantly on their phones, and throw tantrums when their digital gadgets are taken away. Being on phone all the time is dangerous for a kid's mental health (Pexels)

A study conducted by the University of California, San Francisco, sheds light on the relationship between screen time and mental health in young children. Increased screen time in 9 and 10-year-olds is linked to mental health issues.

Screen time connection to mental illness

The long-term study tracked over 9,500 children from across the country over a two-year period. It found that higher screen time led to an increased risk of severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, inattention, and even aggression. The researchers highlighted the concerning trend of the new generation spending more time on screens, which is replacing physical playtime, socializing, and other activities that help alleviate anxiety and stress. Digital behaviors such as texting, chatting, and video calling were observed to have the strongest connection to depressive symptoms.

Rise in mental health issues over the last decade

The study emphasized the alarming rise in digital consumption among young children, further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The researchers reported that 42% of high schoolers experienced deteriorating mental health, with constant feelings of sadness, a significant increase of 50% since 2011.

The study also revealed a dangerous trend in the average screen time of young children. Tweens, aged 8 to 12, consumed 5.5 hours of non-educational digital content daily, while teenagers averaged a staggering 8.5 hours. The researchers stress the vital role parents play in regulating digital consumption and fostering a healthier relationship with technology; one that is neither overwhelming nor all-consuming.

