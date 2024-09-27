New study reveals the importance of validating children's pain, even fear of injections

Sometimes children are deemed too sensitive when they express pain, be it by bawling over the fear of injections or slipping and directing their anger at the floor. Parents might be quick to dismiss their emotions, finding their reactions silly, humorous, or exaggerated. But a study from the University of South Australia reveals the importance of recognising the expressions of all kinds of pain—trivial or major—as valid. It can substantially impact a child’s future relationship with emotions and pain management. By acknowledging a child's pain, parents and caregivers can help them develop healthy coping mechanisms. Children feel embarrassed if parents show a negative response to their pain expression.(Pexels)

Importance of validation

By actively listening to the child and offering comfort, they feel heard and comfortable. It builds a positive relationship with parents and medical caregivers. Children can be shy, so it becomes important to create a safe environment where they can open up. The researchers revealed that pain and emotions are connected. Pain expression shows vulnerability, and by accepting it, the child develops a healthier approach to emotional expression and regulation. It reaffirms healthy pain management behaviour and they are more likely to seek medical help when needed.

Long-term effect of negative pain management

When a child's expression of pain is heard and acknowledged, they come to understand that their pain is real and legitimate. However, if the reaction is negative, they may stop expressing themselves and endure the pain. Soon it becomes chronic, affecting their quality of life. Trust breaks down, leading to a lack of initiative to seek medical help when needed. It can worsen the health condition. This dysfunctional pain management may even reflect in adulthood.

