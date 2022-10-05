Things people don't tell you about having a baby: Know from a therapist

Getting pregnant and bringing a new life to the world is a beautiful process. The onset of motherhood starts with knowing about the coming of a new life, and the preparation starts right then. Medical science tells us in clear words that things that we need to do, the things we should avoid, what to eat, what not to do, how not to sleep, and so much more. Pregnancy is also the period when the body undergoes huge changes to accumulate the growth and the nutrition of the mother and the fetus. Physically, mentally and emotionally, pregnancy can be a very unique time period for the future parents. Especially the mother undergoes a lot of changes. However, there are a lot of things that people get to know on their own, and are not informed.

Marriage and family therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw addressed this and wrote, “There are a lot of things people do tell you about parenting - how to feed, how to bond, what to do when they cry, what to do with sleep … it’s actually pretty relentless.” She further added that with time in the motherhood, she got to realise a lot of unsaid things - “As time has moved forward, I’ve learned there are other important messages to learn that people don’t tell you as much.”

Out of control: The process of getting pregnant, being healthy are in our control. But the process of birth is not in our control and we should not take this too hard on ourselves.

Bonding: While we are said that mother and the child immediately starts bonding – it can take time for a few people. With time, the bond becomes stronger.

Attachment: Contact between the mother and the child right after birth are necessary but for growing attachment, it is not a mandatory thing.

Co-parent: The person we are parenting the child with are allowed to be different. Just because things are not going our way, we should not be angry on them.

Parenting: Every person has a unique parenting style and each of them are special and beautiful in their own way.

