Things that can make anyone in a relationship feel anxious

Not always we need to have an anxious attachment style to show anxious behaviors in a relationship. A relationship can sometimes have the elements that can trigger anxiety in the people involved. "The relationship dynamics or the relational culture can be, in and of itself, a source of anxiety even if you don’t have an anxious attachment style. Relationship anxiety is normal… and pay attention to frequency and intensity. Are these anxious, frantic, chaotic episodes happening often and impacting daily quality of life," wrote Therapist Maria G Sosa as she explained the things that can trigger anxiety in a relationship.

Some relationships, instead of bringing us happiness, can leave us feeling drained, hurt, and unhappy. These relationships are referred to as toxic relationships, and they can take many forms.(Pexels)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Are you haunting your ex? 5 ways it can affect your mental health

Inconsistency: A relationship is based on efforts – constant efforts, communication and honesty help in gaining the trust of the other person and making the relationship stable. However, when there is no consistency in the behavior of the people involved and there are hot and cold cycles alternately, it can create anxiety and stress in the relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Availability: The narrow window of availability, usually based on the terms of the partner can make us feel that we are not important for them to make time for us. Rescheduling things that were meant to be done and enjoyed together or canceling at the last minute can trigger anxiety and overthinking.

Lack of reciprocity: When we feel that the other person is not reciprocating the kind words or the thoughtful actions that we are doing for them, it can make us feel that we are not doing it right.

Confusion: Inconsistency in a relationship can cause mixed signals and confusion, leading to overthinking and anxiety issues in the other person.

Clarity: Where the relationship stands and is headed is a thing that should be clarified from time to time. When we fail to get answers regarding the same, it can create confusion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Communication: The inability to communicate openly and honestly can lead to assumptions and negative thoughts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.