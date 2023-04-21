Every relationship goes through their own share of ups and downs. Challenges and conflicts are part of any relationship, and problems need to be addressed, instead of finding new ways to discuss the same over and over again. Contrary to what we believe, conflicts in a relationship are healthy as they help us in discovering the perspectives and opinions of our partner. “And if the conversation keeps repeating, without anything changing…what does that mean for me, us? What does it mean for the relationship,” read an excerpt of Therapist Maria G Sosa’s post as she addressed the things that we must remember about the needs we have from the relationship.

Things to remember about our relationship needs(Freepik)

“Conflict is normal. It's what we do with that conflict and the affect with which we discuss the problems that matter. It’s our willingness to listen, not with the intention of being right but of working through it,” she further added. Here are a few things to remember:

Ask: In a relationship, before assuming that the other person will know what is going on in our minds, it is better to ask for the things that we need. This will create a base for healthy communication to build stronger relationships.

Expectations: Even after we have shared our needs, we should not always assume that the partner can give us or provide us with what we have wanted. It depends on their limitations, capabilities and their boundaries as well.

Other circles: We should not expect one person to fulfill all the needs and wants that we have in life. Hence, we should fall back on other relationships such as friends, pets, and work circles.

Equality: Sometimes we get so involved in focusing on what we want, we often forget to address the needs and wants of the other person in the relationship. A healthy relationship demands equal investment in knowing and addressing each other’s needs.

Introspection: Sometimes, even after our needs get addressed, we can still feel unfulfilled from inside. This demands a self-reflection time to understand what we are going through.

