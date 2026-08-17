Think you’re compatible? Here’s why emotional availability can matter more when building a lasting relationship

You like the same movies, want the same things from life, and rarely disagree. Sounds like relationship goals, right? But compatibility is only one part of the equation. If one or both partners struggle to express feelings, listen, or be vulnerable, even the strongest compatibility can feel surprisingly empty. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankita Kaul, counsellor and founder of The Unfiltered Ladies, decodes what’s sustaining the relationship.

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​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

The myth of the perfect match

Compatibility is often overrated in relationships. According to Ankita, we are made to believe that the right partner is someone who naturally ‘gets us,’ someone who shares our interests, matches our personality and effortlessly fits into our life. But how realistic is that? Two people coming from different families, backgrounds, experiences and circumstances are unlikely to think, feel and react in exactly the same way. Even twins are completely different.

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What sustains a relationship, then, is not perfect compatibility. It is emotional availability.

What is emotional availability?

{{^usCountry}} “What sustains a relationship, then, is not perfect compatibility. It is emotional availability,” said Ankita. Emotional availability is the ability to listen, communicate, and understand your partner’s emotional needs without immediately dismissing, defending, or deflecting. It is being able to stay present in an uncomfortable conversation instead of turning it into an argument about who is right. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What sustains a relationship, then, is not perfect compatibility. It is emotional availability,” said Ankita. Emotional availability is the ability to listen, communicate, and understand your partner’s emotional needs without immediately dismissing, defending, or deflecting. It is being able to stay present in an uncomfortable conversation instead of turning it into an argument about who is right. {{/usCountry}}

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Imagine telling your partner that something they did hurt you, and instead of trying to understand what bothered you, they respond with, “You always complain,” “Nothing I do is enough,” or simply change the subject. The conversation may end, but the issue doesn’t. You walk away carrying the same hurt along with the feeling of not being understood.

Have you ever heard someone say, “It’s been years, and you are still doing the same thing”? Often, it is not that the issue was never communicated. It is that the need behind it was never understood.

Why emotional availability matters in a relationship?

Listening to your partner is not just about hearing their words. It is asking yourself: What are they actually needing from me here? Maybe it is reassurance, respect, consideration, affection, or simply to feel included. When the same concern keeps returning, sometimes the relationship doesn’t need another argument; it needs deeper understanding followed by action.

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An emotionally available partner does not have to agree with everything you feel. They can say, “I may see this differently, but I understand why it affected you.” More importantly, when they say, “I’ll work on it,” their actions eventually reflect that effort. And effort is everything in a relationship.

Emotional understanding can help you navigate those differences and create a middle ground.

“You can have different interests, personalities, social preferences and even different ways of expressing love. Emotional understanding can help you navigate those differences and create a middle ground,” said Ankita.

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You may not be completely compatible and still build a beautiful relationship when both people are willing to understand and adapt. But compatibility alone cannot save a relationship where one person constantly feels unheard, unseen, or emotionally dismissed.

Perhaps lasting love is less about finding someone who perfectly fits you and more about finding someone who keeps making the effort to understand you.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.