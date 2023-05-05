Relationship goals: Top green flags to look for while dating

Dating can be exciting, but it can also be overwhelming and stressful. It can be difficult to know what to look for in a partner. However, there are certain "green flags" that can indicate a potential for a healthy and happy relationship. These are positive signs that indicate a potential partner could be a good fit for you. These green flags can range from communication skills and respect for boundaries to shared values and a positive outlook on life. By paying attention to these positive qualities, you can increase your chances of finding a partner who is a good match for you and your goals in life. (Also read: Top dating myths you must unlearn to find real love )

By paying attention to green flags, you can save yourself time and heartache by avoiding people who may not be a good match.(Pexels )