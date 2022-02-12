Valentine's Day 2022: Digital dating tips to feel safe, confident and in control

Whether you are in different cities or pre-occupied with work commitments or an introvert in general who wants to hold onto the boundaries and values while risking opening yourself up to rejection through dating - digital medium is a way to not just save on time and money this Valentine's Day but also to feel safer and more in control of the situation as you set on the path to find love or companionship from the safety and comfort of your own home. Making meaningful connections with your love interest from afar might not be ideal in the long-term but it can cut a meeting short online if it’s not going well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Valentine's Day 2022 is just around the corner and if you, like us, believe there are definitely some benefits in getting to know someone slowly the old-school way, digital dating is just for you to enjoy the flirtation before enjoying their company IRL. Set your camera, check your background and Internet connection and check out these tips to ace virtual dating without awkward pauses or apprehensions on your first-time.

Dress up for the date

Though there's absolutely nothing wrong with pyjamas, dressing up like you are going for an in-person date will put you in more of a date-y mood. This is the first step to boost your confidence if not to impress your date as making an effort with your appearance can help you feel more positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Ice-breaker questions

Being nervous or apprehensive on a first virtual date is only normal and to help start a conversation, prepare or write down some ice-breaker questions from beforehand like “Where did you grow up?”, “Do you still keep in touch with childhood friends?”, “What’s the worst pick-up line you’ve ever heard?”, “What sort of thing makes you laugh out loud?” and “Do you enjoy travelling? Where did you last travel to?” Make it flow and not seem like you are firing questions or interrogating them.

3. Play a game with your date

Virtual charades or a round of 'never have I ever...' or cook the same dinner recipe while you chat or pick a book to read and discuss if you both enjoy reading or indulge in virtual versions of your favourite games for greater insight into what your partner is like and explore your similarities and differences.

4. Turn your living room into main stage

Let your inner artist out, pretend you are streaming from your home, discuss each others favourite album and tracks and be the nightingale of your stay-at-home-music-festival. Trust us, you'll either fall in love with each other's voices or double down with laughter but either way, it's a win-win situation.

5. DO NOT TALK ABOUT CORONAVIRUS ALL THE TIME

The pandemic life is already emotionally and mentally draining for both of you to give it a portion of your date. It’s a worn out topic. Abort mission!