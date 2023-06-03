Being a mother and entrepreneur both are two enriching facets of life however, sometimes doing both of it together can feel overwhelming but over the years, you learn that the key to managing both begins with a conscious shift in one’s morning mindset—a deliberate choice to set the tone for the day ahead. Having a set morning routine can help build a positive mindset and optimise your potential as a mom-preneur.

Ways to shift your morning mindset as a mompreneur and be more productive (Photo by Helena Lopes on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepika Jindal, Creative Head and Managing Director at Jindal Lifestyle Ltd, suggested, “One of the first things to do as soon as you wake up is express gratitude for the new day and your wonderful family. This seemingly simple act sets a positive tone and reminds one of life's blessings. Additionally, implementing a strict no-phone policy after waking up allows one to prioritise their well-being, connect with themself and their family as well as establish a calm mindset before starting the day. Detaching from digital distractions nurtures inner peace and clarity.”

Inculcating some exercise or movement is also imperative in your morning routine. Deepika Jindal shared, “Yoga can become a vital part of your mornings, infusing you with energy and focus. Through deep breathing exercises, invigorating asanas and moments of meditation, you can awaken both your body and mind. This reflective time allows you to align your actions with your goals as both a business owner and a mother, ensuring a harmonious balance between your responsibilities. It gives you the clarity that one needs to embrace change actively through the philosophy of continuous improvement. By making small, incremental changes over time, avoid being overwhelmed and unlock the power of progress. This approach empowers you to conquer procrastination, minimise stress and gracefully adapt to the ever-evolving marketplace.”

Recognising the importance of nurturing personal passions, she said, "Whether it's embarking on enriching adventures or trips with family, moments of rejuvenation contribute to holistic well-being. They remind that life extends beyond my work and provide me with the inspiration and creativity to thrive as a mompreneur.

I truly believe that we women possess an indomitable spirit and limitless potential; and with focused determination and intent, we can surpass any hurdle. As entrepreneurs who are running both businesses as well as managing and nurturing a family, we possess the ability to shape the futures, make a significant difference, and leave a lasting impression on the world we inhabit."

---

Priyanka Salot, Co-founder, The Sleep Company-

I have realised that being a mompreneur, means having to constantly navigate the challenges of running a business while embracing the responsibilities of motherhood. This can undoubtedly feel overwhelming which may affect your health and efficiency. Over the past 3 years, I have realised that the key to achieving harmony between your business and family is by consciously shifting one’s morning mindset.

One habit that has truly helped me in this is keeping a journal by my bedside to record my thoughts and feelings each morning. This not only allows me to acknowledge all the things I am grateful for in life but also helps me recognise patterns or triggers that lead to unproductive mindsets. As a mother, I often grapple with the weight of mom guilt, but I have learned to navigate and alleviate this burden by prioritising self-compassion and recognising that I am doing my best for both my business and my family.

My go-to mantra is always coming back to the "why" – the underlying motivation behind my work as a mompreneur. I try to keep reminding myself of the long-term goals I am working towards and focus on the successes I have already achieved, no matter how small they may seem. Additionally, to maintain well-being and restore balance, I indulge in personal interests and hobbies that bring me joy. For example, I always take time to immerse myself in books and embark on enriching travels with my husband and son where we explore diverse cultures.

Above all, I always keep in mind that my happiness is a non-negotiable priority. I strive to and urge all mompreneurs to make decisions that align with their values, ignite their passion, and contribute to their fulfilment. Recognise that as a mompreneur, your role does not solely define you but also your individuality and desires.

---

Smita, Co-founder, Woot

As someone who has walked the path of motherhood and entrepreneurship for over 8 and 18 years respectively, I have discovered invaluable insights on how to transform the early hours into a catalyst for productivity and success. Here are some effective ways to shape your morning routine, optimise your mindset, and unleash your full potential as a mompreneur.

I constantly express my thankfulness for my career and my amazing family as part of my morning ritual. I also practise yoga and other workouts to stay motivated, which has given me greater focus for my daily tasks.

One of the most valuable lessons I've learned is to prioritize. I focus my time on things that will make the most difference and require my immediate attention. The key is to commit only to what you can and want to do. The title of mompreneur doesn't imply that you're always available! Multitasking comes naturally to moms, however we need assistance. The good news is that mompreneurs tend to belong to a wider social circle: your partner and family, friends, neighbors, teachers at your children's schools. You can always count on your immediate circle for assistance when you can't: running errands, doing your shopping, or helping your children when they need it.

I recognize the importance of nurturing my personal passions. As women, we are endowed with a resilient spirit and limitless potential. It is possible to transcend perceived limitations and live extraordinary lives with unwavering determination and focused intent.As mompreneurs, we have the ability to influence our destinies, make a significant difference, and permanently change the world.

