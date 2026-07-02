What is airport divorce? The latest relationship trend that promises peaceful travel but has the internet divided

They say time doesn't exist at the airport. You could be whoever you want to be. You could drink a cocktail at sunrise, gobble a creamy pasta dish at sunrise, or even eat a chocolate for breakfast, and no one would bat an eye. But tell that to a Type A, anxious traveller, and they would disagree.

While some are embracing airport divorce for smoother travels, others criticise the trend, reflecting differing preferences in relationship dynamics. (Pexels)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Two Odia girls are whipping up a storm, bringing Odisha food to Delhi one Pakhala at a time

There are two kinds of travellers who you will meet at an airport: one who loves being on time, passing security without any hitch and then sitting in front of the gate waiting anxiously for the plane to start boarding. Then, there's the laidback traveller who knows an airplane will not start boarding 45 minutes before departure, enjoys browsing the shops, and eating leisurely at a lounge.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} If these two get into a relationship, there's only chaos ensuing at the airport. Maybe that's why most couples are getting an ‘airport divorce’ for the sake of their sanity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If these two get into a relationship, there's only chaos ensuing at the airport. Maybe that's why most couples are getting an ‘airport divorce’ for the sake of their sanity. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Airport divorce is the latest controversial trend on social media.

What is an airport divorce?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Airport divorce is the latest controversial travel trend that has the internet in a tizzy. Travelling brings out the absolute worst in us; therefore, according to the Sunday Times, from the second you drop your bags at TSA until you reach your actual gate, you and your partner are officially single. You both get to do your own things without breathing down each other's necks.

The term was coined by travel writer Huw Oliver in a 2025 Sunday Times article, in which he revealed that he and his wife took an airport divorce to ensure a smooth flight. He called it the ‘secret to a happy relationship.’

Contrary to what the name suggests, getting an airport divorce is not that serious. It is just a light-hearted, temporary separation designed to make travel smoother and to allow each party to do what they like.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Oliver, here's what it looks like in practice: “Before the gate number is announced, I like to sit somewhere with a direct view of a departures board, so I am ready to leap up and half-walk, half-run in the right direction. Morwenna, on the other hand, is well aware that the plane isn’t really going to start boarding 45 minutes before departure. So she browses. And browses. Taking pleasure in her only real responsibility in that moment: being to make it onto the plane and challenging herself to be the last on board.”

What does the internet think?

The term has garnered mixed reactions from social media. One Instagram user countered that people should just marry someone they like being around instead of following the trend, and wrote, “Why stop there? Take different flights. Go to different destinations. Reconnect at home after your trips, talk about how amazing your time apart was, and then… pack your bag and leave for good. You know that’s where it’s headed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Someone else commented, “Guys, we really don't need to name every human behaviour.” Meanwhile, another user remarked, “Absolutely not. This is the best part of having a husband. I love my travel mule.” “My parents did this! And then they got really divorced,” another added.

Another user agreed with the idea and wrote, “I am an arrive 20 minutes before boarding person and my partner is an arrive 3 hours before boarding person; we should 'airport divorce' before leaving the house, TBH.” Someone else wrote, “This makes so much sense.”

What do you think of this trend?

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}