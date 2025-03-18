What's the story behind your name? If you want to spark real connection ask your date these 10 questions in early dating

Asking the right questions can help spark meaningful conversations and create a genuine connection with your date. Talia Koren, founder of Dating Intentionally and host of a relationship podcast, has shared a list of 10 questions to ask your date to foster a deeper connection. Also read | Sex on first date: Is casual sex a relationship killer? Below is a list of good questions to ask someone during early dating that will help you get to know them better. (Freepik)

10 questions to spark connection in early dating

Remember, the goal is to be genuine, listen actively, and show interest in getting to know your date. So, ask follow-up questions and share your own experiences to create a meaningful and engaging conversation.

But these '10 questions to spark connection in early dating' shared by Talia via an Instagram post on March 16 are a good place to start:

1. What is the story behind your name?

2. If you could take a year off to do anything, how would you spend it?

3. What's something you thought you'd dislike but ended up loving?

4. What is something you think everyone should try at least once?

5. What is the best piece of dating advice you have ever heard?

6. What's something about you that has changed in the last 5 years?

7. What's a song, album, book or movie that defined a period of your life?

8. What is something you want to do but keep putting off?

9. What is a completely useless talent you have?

10. What do you appreciate in a relationship that is often overlooked?

How these questions could be helpful

Whether you're looking for questions to ask in person or while texting, these open-ended and insightful questions will allow for deeper conversation and maybe even a romantic connection to form.

Some of these can lead to a thought-provoking conversation about regrets and life lessons, while others can lead to a heartwarming and nostalgic conversation about your date's upbringing and family. Other questions can allow your date to share a personal achievement and can give you insight into their values and goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.