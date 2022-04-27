Why spending time away from your partner can improve your relationship

'Me time' is precious for many people and the need for solitude is intrinsic to them. Be it slowly sipping that daily cup of coffee along with a favourite book or taking a solo walk in the park, spending some alone-time in the company of nature or simply contemplating comes naturally to some. In fact, some amount of alone-time is important for everyone. However, in relationships, many a time, especially new ones, the need for 'me-time' is often seen as a sign of declining interest. According to experts, spending time away from the partner can take the stress away, reduce friction and bring excitement in relationships. (Also read: Top signs that you are sabotaging your relationship)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For a healthy relationship, it's imperative that couples have as much of 'me-time' as 'we-time'. It acts as a safety valve for the pressure cooker of relationships," says Amrita Sharma, author of the book What Did I Ever See in Him.

Spending time away from the partner, however, doesn't mean neglecting your beloved. It means taking out time to reflect, recharge and contemplate.

"Alone-time does not mean absolute alienation from each other, rather it is a time for self-reflection and self-development," says Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai.

Dr Anand says, finding that 'me time' is especially important in longer relationships where space is needed to repair and create.

"Issues like taking each other for granted and giving less importance to couple priorities may crop up easily after a point and can become a cause of unconscious stress. Spending some quality time with self can help reassess one’s situation," says Dr Sonal Anand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Giving a little breather to each other can also give couples to resolve issues and think of novel ways to reignite the passion.

"It helps improve self-dependency and there’s always something new to look forward too which can help reduce friction and bring out excitement which is required in relationships," concludes Dr Anand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON