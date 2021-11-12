World Kindness Day 2021: History, significance, ways to be kind, quotes to share

Kindness is to have good intentions, warmth, compassion and love for someone. An act of kindness can fill our hearts with joy and yet in our busy schedules, we sometimes miss out taking time for a fulfilling and satisfying gesture for a friend, family member, loved one or a stranger.

World Kindness Day, a global day to promote the importance of being kind to each other, yourself and to the world is celebrated worldwide on November 13. Its purpose is to reinforce that it is compassion that links us all together and has immense power of bridging the gap between nations.

History of World Kindness Day

The history of the World Kindness Day dates back to 1997 when World Kindness Movement hosted the first conference in Tokyo, Japan to bring together like-minded organizations from across the world. It is observed in many countries like Canada, Australia, Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates. It was in 1998, that the day became an annual observance.

The kindness movement started gaining acceptance across the globe with each passing year. In 2005, the UK kindness movement began while in 2009 Singapore too joined the initiative. From UK (2010), Australia (2012), France (2015), USA (2018), by 2019 the World Kindness Movement had reached 27 countries.

After its long journey of decades, the World Kindness Movement was finally recognized as an official NGO in Switzerland.

World Kindness Days: 9 ways to be kind to somebody

With random acts of kindness, we not only make somebody else's day, but also add joy and happiness to our own lives. If you have been thinking about doing something for somebody but have been delaying it, this is the perfect day.

Here are some ways to be kind to somebody:

* Send a motivating text to your friend or family member

* Go out of the way to make someone smile.

* Talk to a friend or family member you haven't spoken to in a long time

* Give someone a genuine compliment

* Surprise your neighbour with some freshly cooked snacks or meal

* Write recommendation for your friend on LinkedIn

* Treat your dog or cat buddies in an animal shelter.

* Be a good listener

* Be kind to yourself and take a day off

* World Kindness Day quotes to share with your friends and family

Share the following quotes with your friends on World Kindness Day 2021:

“Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are.” – Harold S. Kushner

World Kindness Day 2021 (Pinterest)

“Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.” – Princess Diana

“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” – Barbara De Angelis

World Kindness Day 2021 (Pinterest)

“Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone.” – Ronald Reagan

