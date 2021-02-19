Home / Lifestyle / Russian flights to Egyptian resorts to resume after five years
lifestyle

Russian flights to Egyptian resorts to resume after five years

Direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada will resume in March after more than five years.
Reuters, Cairo
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Flights to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.(Pixabay)

Direct flights from Russia to the Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Sharm el-Sheikh and Hurghada will resume in March after more than five years, the head of Egypt’s civil aviation authority told Reuters on Thursday.

Flights to the two popular tourist destinations were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

Russia's Nordwind Airlines has submitted a request to start flights to both towns from March 28, Ashraf Noweir said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia egypt hotel
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP