Your energy speaks before you do. It influences how you feel, respond to situations, and even the experiences you attract into your life. Many spiritual traditions believe that your aura, often described as the energetic field surrounding your body, reflects your inner state. When you feel balanced, confident, and connected, your energy naturally feels more balanced.

A 2-minute ritual to strengthen your aura and raise your vibration(Pinterest)

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Want to feel more aligned with yourself? This simple, two-minute practice, designed by Gyovana Ferreira, might help you reconnect with your inner self.

ALSO READ: How to read your aura at home in 5 simple steps

The ritual combines several elements often associated with energetic awareness:

Placing your hands on your heart encourages the heart-brain connection.

Visualization helps you imagine your energy expanding beyond yourself.

Positive words reinforce supportive thoughts and intentions.

Smiling helps create a sense of calm and relaxation within the body.

You do not need candles, music, special tools, or the perfect setting. All you need is a quiet moment, your attention, and a clear intention.

Step 1: Place both hands over your chest

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{{^usCountry}} Find a comfortable position and place both hands over your chest. Close your eyes and take three slow, deep breaths. As you breathe in and out, allow your attention to move from the outside world to yourself. Feel your energy turning inward and becoming more focused. Step 2: Visualize your aura expanding {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Find a comfortable position and place both hands over your chest. Close your eyes and take three slow, deep breaths. As you breathe in and out, allow your attention to move from the outside world to yourself. Feel your energy turning inward and becoming more focused. Step 2: Visualize your aura expanding {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Imagine a soft, glowing light surrounding your body. Picture this light gradually expanding outward. First, see it extending about one meter around you. Then imagine it growing even further until it fills the entire room. There is no need to force the image. Simply allow yourself to imagine your energy becoming larger, brighter, and more open with each breath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Imagine a soft, glowing light surrounding your body. Picture this light gradually expanding outward. First, see it extending about one meter around you. Then imagine it growing even further until it fills the entire room. There is no need to force the image. Simply allow yourself to imagine your energy becoming larger, brighter, and more open with each breath. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique Step 3: Repeat a positive intention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique Step 3: Repeat a positive intention {{/usCountry}}

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Choose a simple affirmation that feels uplifting and meaningful to you.

You might say:

"I am light."

"My energy is love."

"I am calm, strong, and aligned."

Repeat your chosen intention slowly several times. As you say the words, imagine them moving through your entire energetic field. Allow yourself to feel the meaning behind them rather than simply repeating them mechanically.

Step 4: Smile and let the energy settle

Finish the practice with a smile as it can help signal safety and relaxation to your nervous system, encouraging your body to settle into a calmer state. Take one final breath and allow yourself to absorb the energy you have created. Notice how you feel. Even if the shift is subtle, give yourself a moment to appreciate it.

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Your aura is considered as a reflection of your inner world. It may feel smaller when you are overwhelmed, stressed, or disconnected, and more expansive when you feel aligned and present. By practising this simple ritual each day, you might create an opportunity to reconnect with yourself and invite more positive energy into your life.

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ALSO READ: Red Aura meaning: How to heal a weak red aura and balance your root chakra

Disclaimer: Concepts like auras and vibration are rooted in spiritual and personal wellness traditions and may be understood differently by different people. This content is intended for mindfulness and self-reflection purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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