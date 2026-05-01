The energy surrounding you is very important for your overall well-being. You might not understand, but there may be times when you are not able to feel that someone or something is feeding off your energy. Your mood starts dipping, you feel heavy, or things start going wrong for no reason at all.

3 simple kitchen items you can carry daily to protect your energy(Freepik)

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People usually brush these off, calling it ’a bad timing’. However, it’s just your energy picking up things from people or environments around you. You might not always feel the negative energy around you, so it can be wise to protect yourself from it.

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Well, not everything substantial in life requires a big ritual or a complicated routine. Sometimes it’s the smallest things that can make all the difference.

According to Tarot & Akashic Reader Aarushi Sharma, it helps to have a few simple things with you to keep your energy steady throughout the day. And interestingly enough, they are already in your kitchen.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are three simple things you can start carrying with you daily: Cloves {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are three simple things you can start carrying with you daily: Cloves {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Cloves are known for their strong protective nature and help absorb unwanted or heavy energy around you. If you often feel drained after meeting certain people or being in crowded places, keeping a few cloves in your wallet or bag can help create a subtle shield. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cloves are known for their strong protective nature and help absorb unwanted or heavy energy around you. If you often feel drained after meeting certain people or being in crowded places, keeping a few cloves in your wallet or bag can help create a subtle shield. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cardamom is often associated with positivity. Keeping one or two pieces with you during the day can help lift your mood and keep your energy feeling clean and balanced. Black pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardamom is often associated with positivity. Keeping one or two pieces with you during the day can help lift your mood and keep your energy feeling clean and balanced. Black pepper {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Black pepper is often associated with protection against jealousy or negative intentions. Carrying five to seven black pepper with you can help you feel more stable and less affected by what others think or feel about you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Black pepper is often associated with protection against jealousy or negative intentions. Carrying five to seven black pepper with you can help you feel more stable and less affected by what others think or feel about you. {{/usCountry}}

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You might notice your mood becoming more stable, and you may feel lighter, calmer, and less easily affected by others.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general informational purposes only and should not be taken as professional advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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