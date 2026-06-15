If you have been feeling low on energy, mentally scattered, or emotionally overwhelmed, a few minutes of Kundalini practice may help you feel more balanced and refreshed. These powerful kriyas work with your breath, body, and energy pathways to support a smoother flow of prana, helping you feel more energized, grounded, and connected throughout the day.

4 Kundalini Kriyas to purify and balance your energy; watch video(Pinterest)

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According to Yoga and Embodiment Teacher Sara, these four Kundalini Kriyas can be even more energizing than your morning coffee.

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The purpose of yogic practices such as Kriya is to purify and balance the nadis, or energy channels, especially Ida and Pingala. When these pathways are balanced, prana can move more freely throughout your system.

The process is simple: First, you balance. Then, you energize. Then, you purify. The goal is not to create energy but to prepare the pathways through which it can flow.

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{{^usCountry}} Kundalini is not about performance or pushing yourself beyond your limits. It is a sacred practice that helps prepare your body, mind, and energy for deeper awareness and connection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kundalini is not about performance or pushing yourself beyond your limits. It is a sacred practice that helps prepare your body, mind, and energy for deeper awareness and connection. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These kriyas work with your breath, nervous system, physical body, and subtle energy channels. They help balance the sun and moon energies within you while supporting a deeper connection to Sushumna Nadi, the central energy channel. As your breath deepens and your body moves, warmth naturally builds. Stagnant energy begins to shift, and a renewed sense of vitality can emerge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These kriyas work with your breath, nervous system, physical body, and subtle energy channels. They help balance the sun and moon energies within you while supporting a deeper connection to Sushumna Nadi, the central energy channel. As your breath deepens and your body moves, warmth naturally builds. Stagnant energy begins to shift, and a renewed sense of vitality can emerge. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sara shares that this is one of the reasons she loves these practices so much, "They can completely shift my state in a matter of minutes and often leave me quite literally dancing through my day." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sara shares that this is one of the reasons she loves these practices so much, "They can completely shift my state in a matter of minutes and often leave me quite literally dancing through my day." {{/usCountry}}

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Surya Kriya

Surya Kriya is designed to awaken your inner fire and boost your vitality. This practice helps energizeenergize the body, increase motivation, and support physical purification.

Chandra Kriya

If you need calm and emotional balance, Chandra Kriya may be especially helpful. It supports relaxation, encourages emotional release, and helps quiet an overactive mind.

Merudanda Kriya

This Kriya supports healthy lymphatic flow while balancing and purifying the Ida and Pingala nadis. It can leave you feeling lighter, more balanced, and refreshed.

Merudanda Parvritta Kriya

Merudanda Parvritta Kriya focuses on the spine and central energy pathways. It is believed to support spinal detoxification, energize the nadis, and help clear stagnant energy through the body's midline.

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Disclaimer: Kundalini yoga and energy-based practices are rooted in traditional spiritual teachings, and individual experiences may vary. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical, psychological, or professional health advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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