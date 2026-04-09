In a world that’s constantly asking us to look perfect, act perfect, and keep up appearances, being an empath can feel overwhelming. Social media filters, curated lives, and even AI-generated realities make it harder to tell what’s real and what’s not. But intuitive empaths? They see right through it all. They don’t just hear words or see faces; they feel the energy behind them.

5 ways intuitive empaths see and experience the world differently (Freepik)

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Being an intuitive empath in today’s world is not easy. It means feeling deeply in a space that often encourages surface-level connections. But it also means having the rare abilities to understand, to connect, and to see beyond illusions.

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Here are five ways intuitive empaths experience the world a little differently, according to Intuitive Coach & Energy Healer Janet Rae Orth.

1. They trust their gut over logic

While most people rely on facts, data, or what ‘looks right on paper,’ empaths listen to something deeper: their intuition. They might walk away from a perfect job offer or a seemingly ideal relationship simply because something feels off. To others, it may look like self-sabotage. But for empaths, it’s self-protection. Their gut rarely lies, and they have learned to trust it.

2. They feel other people’s emotions as their own

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{{^usCountry}} Empaths don’t just notice emotions; they absorb them. They can walk into a room and instantly pick up on tension, sadness, or even unspoken joy. No one has to say a word. It’s as if emotions are in the air, and they breathe them in. This deep sensitivity makes them compassionate, but it can also blur the line between their feelings and those of others. 3. They need silence to recharge {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Empaths don’t just notice emotions; they absorb them. They can walk into a room and instantly pick up on tension, sadness, or even unspoken joy. No one has to say a word. It’s as if emotions are in the air, and they breathe them in. This deep sensitivity makes them compassionate, but it can also blur the line between their feelings and those of others. 3. They need silence to recharge {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After being around people, especially in emotionally charged environments, empaths often feel drained. It’s not because they dislike socializing, but because they take in so much. That’s why they need quiet time to reset. Silence is not loneliness for them; it’s healing. It’s how they come back to themselves after being everywhere else. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After being around people, especially in emotionally charged environments, empaths often feel drained. It’s not because they dislike socializing, but because they take in so much. That’s why they need quiet time to reset. Silence is not loneliness for them; it’s healing. It’s how they come back to themselves after being everywhere else. {{/usCountry}}

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4. They know things they shouldn’t

Empaths often experience moments they cannot logically explain. Thinking about someone right before they reach out. Sensing that something is off about a person, only to be proven right later. They don’t always have evidence or reasoning; they just know. It’s an intuitive awareness that goes beyond the surface.

5. They sense what is not being said

For intuitive empaths, communication isn’t just about words. It’s about tone, energy, pauses, and everything in between. They can feel the difference between what someone is saying and what they actually mean. Though this ability helps them see the truth, it can be tiring. Constantly reading between the lines takes energy that most people do not realize they use.

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Disclaimer: This content is for general information and is a substitute for professional advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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