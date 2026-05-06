You often look outside yourself for answers, when a lot of clarity is already within you. It is not about ignoring real-life problems, but about understanding your inner energy and using it to support your growth. When your inner system feels balanced, you naturally feel more aligned with what you want in life.

7 chakras in your body and how you can use them to manifest(Pinterest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Mohit Tahiliani, the seven chakras in your body can help you focus your energy and support your manifestation practice. Here's how each one connects to your desires.

ALSO READ: Are you overgiving in the name of kindness? An expert explains the Heart Chakra imbalance no one talks about

Root Chakra (Muladhara)

Manifests: Security, stability, financial abundance

When this chakra is blocked, you may feel unsafe, fearful, or unstable.

Simple practice: Spend time in nature or walk barefoot on natural ground.

Affirmation: "I am safe. I am supported by life."

Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana)

Manifests: Creativity, passion, joy, healthy relationships

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} When it is blocked, you may feel emotionally flat or uninspired. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it is blocked, you may feel emotionally flat or uninspired. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Simple practice: Move your body, dance, or allow yourself to express emotions freely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple practice: Move your body, dance, or allow yourself to express emotions freely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Affirmation: "I allow joy and creativity to flow through me." Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Affirmation: "I allow joy and creativity to flow through me." Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Manifests: Confidence, personal power, success {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manifests: Confidence, personal power, success {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When it is blocked, you may doubt yourself or feel powerless. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it is blocked, you may doubt yourself or feel powerless. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simple practice: Stand tall, breathe deeply, and take small confident actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple practice: Stand tall, breathe deeply, and take small confident actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Affirmation: "I am confident, capable, and powerful." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Affirmation: "I am confident, capable, and powerful." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: 7 signs of a karmic relationship Heart Chakra (Anahata) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: 7 signs of a karmic relationship Heart Chakra (Anahata) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Manifests: Love, connection, emotional healing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manifests: Love, connection, emotional healing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When it is blocked, you may feel closed off or emotionally guarded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it is blocked, you may feel closed off or emotionally guarded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Simple practice: Practice kindness, forgiveness, and openness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Simple practice: Practice kindness, forgiveness, and openness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Affirmation: "My heart is open to love and abundance." Throat Chakra (Vishuddha) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Affirmation: "My heart is open to love and abundance." Throat Chakra (Vishuddha) {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Manifests: Truth, communication, self-expression

When it is blocked, you may struggle to speak your truth.

Simple practice: Express yourself honestly and calmly.

Affirmation: "My voice is my power. I express myself freely."

Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)

Manifests: Intuition, clarity, inner guidance

When it is blocked, you may feel confused or disconnected from your inner voice.

Simple practice: Meditate and spend quiet time reflecting.

Affirmation: "I trust my intuition and see with clarity."

ALSO READ: Do you feel exhausted after simple social interactions? 6 signs you are absorbing other’s energy and how to let go

Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Manifests: Spiritual connection, purpose, awareness

When it is blocked, you may feel disconnected or directionless.

Simple practice: Meditate, pray, or sit in silence.

Affirmation: “I am one with the Divine. My desires flow through divine alignment.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and spiritual wellness purposes only and should not be taken as professional advice. Individual experiences with chakras and manifestation may vary.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

manifestation spiritual spirituality lifestyle See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON