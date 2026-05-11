There are times in life when things do not go your way. You may feel stuck, confused, or even tired of trying. In those moments, you might feel like giving up on something important. But then something inside you stops you, and you decide to try once more. 7 signs the universe is testing you (Pinterest)

Many people believe these moments are not random. They may be what you call a ‘test’ from the universe. Not something meant to punish you, but something that shapes you. These experiences often come before growth, new opportunities, or a stronger version of yourself.

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Here are 7 signs you might be going through one of those phases.

1. Everything seems to go wrong at once Plans fall apart. Things do not work out the way you expected. It can feel like nothing is going right. But this phase is building your strength and patience, even if it does not feel like it right now.

2. You get emotionally triggered easily Small things start affecting you more than usual. This is not a weakness. It often shows you what still needs emotional healing and attention.

3. You feel confused or lost You are not sure what direction your life is taking. Things feel unclear or uncertain. This stage often comes before clarity, even though it feels uncomfortable in the moment.

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4. People start leaving your life Some relationships fade or end. It may feel painful or unexpected. But not everyone is meant to stay with you through every stage of your journey. Some people leave to make space for new growth.

5. You spend more time alone Even if you did not choose it, you find yourself alone more often. This space can feel uncomfortable at first, but it also helps you understand yourself better.

6. Things take longer than expected Delays can feel frustrating. You may wonder why nothing is moving forward. But sometimes delays are part of preparation, even if you cannot see it yet.

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7. You feel like giving up You feel tired, mentally and emotionally drained. This is often the moment where people either quit or grow through it. What you choose in this moment can change your direction.

These phases can feel heavy, but they often come before a shift in your life. Instead of seeing them as setbacks, you can try to see them as moments that shape your strength and clarity.