7 weird things you can do when you cannot stop overthinking, says a psychologist

When your mind gets stuck on the same thought, trying harder to stop thinking about it can sometimes make things worse. Instead, a few unusual physical and playful activities may help break the cycle and give your mind a chance to settle. According to Psychologist Hiba Dahman Balfaqih, these ideas may sound strange at first, but the goal is simple: shift your attention, calm your body and create some distance from the thoughts that are taking over.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: 8 hard truths from Machiavelli about power and human nature every powerful man should know today

1. Walk like a crab

Try walking sideways like a crab for a short time. The unusual movement requires your brain to focus on coordination rather than replaying the same thoughts. It may feel silly, but that is part of the point. A simple change in movement can give your mind something new to focus on.

2. Say what you are feeling out loud

Instead of keeping your emotions in your head, put them into words. Say, "I am overwhelmed" or "I am anxious about this." Naming what you feel can help make the emotion easier to recognize and manage. You do not have to solve the problem immediately. Sometimes, simply acknowledging what is happening makes the feeling less overpowering.

3. Hum loudly

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Try a long, steady hum, even if you feel a little ridiculous doing it. Slow humming can encourage slower breathing and may help your body relax. The sillier you sound, the better. A little humor can also help take some of the seriousness out of the moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Try a long, steady hum, even if you feel a little ridiculous doing it. Slow humming can encourage slower breathing and may help your body relax. The sillier you sound, the better. A little humor can also help take some of the seriousness out of the moment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ: Women psychology: 9 unique ways women think, feel, and see the world differently

4. Write the message you will never send

If you are angry with someone, open your notes app and write exactly what you want to say. Make it honest, dramatic and completely unfiltered. Then leave it there instead of sending it. Sometimes, your thoughts need somewhere to go. Writing them down can help you release some of the emotion without creating another problem.

5. Give your anxiety a ridiculous voice

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read your anxious thoughts in a cartoon voice. Try saying, "Everyone hates me" in an exaggerated voice that makes the thought sound almost absurd. The idea is not to make fun of your feelings. It is to create some distance from them. A thought can feel very powerful when you hear it in your own serious inner voice. Changing the way you say it may help you see it differently.

6. Smell your shirt

This one sounds particularly strange, but your own familiar scent may feel comforting and grounding. Take a moment to notice the smell of your shirt and focus on the present instead of getting lost in your thoughts.

7. Narrate your life like a nature documentary

Try describing what you are doing in a playful documentary voice: "Here we see the anxious woman approaching her inbox." Humor can create some psychological distance from stressful thoughts and help you take them less seriously.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: 3 dark personalities an empath develops after surviving a narcissistic relationship

Disclaimer: These techniques are general coping ideas and may not work for everyone. If overthinking is affecting your daily life or causing significant distress, consider speaking with a qualified mental health professional.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}