You finally crawl into bed after a long, tiring day, ready to fall asleep. But the moment your head touches the pillow, your mind seems to wake up. Suddenly, you are replaying awkward conversations, thinking about tomorrow's to-do list, or questioning decisions you made years ago. If this sounds familiar, you are not alone.

7 Yoga poses to try before bed that may help manage insomnia (Pinterest)

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Many people struggle to switch off at bedtime, making it difficult to fall asleep. While yoga is not a cure for insomnia, a few stretches before bed may help your body relax and quiet a busy mind. Slow movements combined with steady breathing can ease physical tension and create a calming bedtime routine.

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Here are seven simple yoga poses you can try before going to sleep, according to Yoga teacher Maria Therese.

1. Child's Pose: Hold for 1 to 2 minutes

Child's pose is a gentle resting position that helps release built-up tension and encourages relaxation. Start by kneeling on the floor and sitting back on your heels. Then lean your upper body forward and stretch your arms out in front of you or let them rest comfortably by your sides. Let your forehead rest comfortably on the mat and focus on slow, steady breaths. Allow your body to gradually relax with each exhale.

2. Cat-Cow Pose: Practice for 1 minute

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{{^usCountry}} Cat-Cow is a gentle movement that helps loosen your spine and release stiffness from the day. Start with kneeling on the floor and putting your hands on the floor in front of you. Breathe in as you gently lift your chest and tilt your pelvis forward, creating a gentle arch in your back. As you breathe out, tuck your chin, draw your belly in, and round your spine. Continue moving slowly, matching each movement with your breath. 3. Sphinx Pose: Hold for 1 to 2 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cat-Cow is a gentle movement that helps loosen your spine and release stiffness from the day. Start with kneeling on the floor and putting your hands on the floor in front of you. Breathe in as you gently lift your chest and tilt your pelvis forward, creating a gentle arch in your back. As you breathe out, tuck your chin, draw your belly in, and round your spine. Continue moving slowly, matching each movement with your breath. 3. Sphinx Pose: Hold for 1 to 2 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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Sphinx Pose gently opens your chest while relaxing your shoulders and lower back. Lie on your stomach and support yourself on your forearms, keeping your elbows under your shoulders. Relax your jaw, keep your neck long, and breathe slowly. Avoid forcing the stretch, and stay only as long as it feels comfortable.

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4. Butterfly Pose: Hold for 3 minutes

Butterfly Pose helps release tension in your hips and inner thighs. Sit upright with the soles of your feet together. Let your knees fall out to the sides. Relax your shoulders and, if it feels comfortable, gently lean forward without forcing the stretch. Breathe slowly and allow your muscles to soften.

5. Half Split Pose: Hold for 2 minutes on each side

This yoga asana provides a gentle stretch for your hamstrings. Begin by kneeling, then extend one leg forward with your heel on the floor while shifting your hips back. Keep a slight bend in your front knee if your hamstrings feel tight. Let the stretch deepen naturally as you breathe, without pushing beyond your comfort level.

6. Seated Forward Fold: Hold for 3 minutes

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Sit with your legs extended in front of you and slowly fold forward from your hips. Let your upper body relax as you breathe deeply. Rather than reaching as far as possible, focus on staying comfortable and allowing your body to relax gradually.

7. Savasana: Rest for 5 to 10 minutes

End your practice with Savasana, also known as Corpse Pose. Lie flat on your back with your arms resting comfortably by your sides. Close your eyes, relax your jaw, and let your breathing become slow and natural. As you rest, quietly repeat to yourself: "My breath is slow, my body is relaxed, and my mind is at ease." Stay still and fully unwind before getting into bed.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice.