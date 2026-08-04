8 unusual things to do before the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal that may seem silly but might help raise your frequency

Every year, many people look forward to the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal as a symbolic time for reflection, intention-setting, and personal growth. While there is no scientific evidence that the date itself changes your energy, many spiritual traditions view it as an opportunity to pause, reset, and become more mindful of your thoughts and habits.

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If you are someone who enjoys simple rituals, these eight practices can help you slow down and focus on what truly matters. They are not about magic or instant transformation. Instead, they encourage repetition, gratitude, closure, and self-awareness, all of which can positively influence your mindset. Each ritual takes less than eight minutes, making them easy to fit into your day.

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1. Trace the infinity symbol over your heart

Gently trace the shape of a figure eight over your heart eight times with your hand. In many spiritual traditions, the number eight symbolizes continuity, balance, and endless possibility. This act can serve as a reminder to reconnect with yourself.

2. Write your wish twice

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{{^usCountry}} Take a piece of paper and write down one wish or intention twice in your own handwriting. The idea behind this practice is that repeating an intention helps strengthen your commitment to it. Once may feel like a passing thought, while writing it twice can make it feel more intentional. 3. Count your blessings {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a piece of paper and write down one wish or intention twice in your own handwriting. The idea behind this practice is that repeating an intention helps strengthen your commitment to it. Once may feel like a passing thought, while writing it twice can make it feel more intentional. 3. Count your blessings {{/usCountry}}

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Before thinking about what you want next, write down eight things you already have and appreciate. They can be as simple as good health, supportive friends, a safe home, or a meaningful opportunity. Practicing gratitude can shift your attention from scarcity to abundance.

4. Make a balance sheet

Draw a line down the middle of a page. On one side, write down what you give to others, whether it is time, kindness, or effort. On the other side, write what you receive. This exercise encourages you to notice whether your life feels balanced and where adjustments may be needed.

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5. Clear one outstanding debt

Choose one thing you still owe. It could be repaying money, sending a message, offering an apology, or fulfilling a promise. In numerology, the number eight is often linked with cause and effect, making this a symbolic time to resolve unfinished business.

6. Close an unfinished chapter

Think about something that has been lingering in your life for months. It could be a habit, a project, or even a conversation that never reached a conclusion. Taking one step to close that chapter can help you feel ready for a fresh beginning.

7. Sit quietly for eight minutes

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Set a timer for eight minutes and sit in silence. Avoid checking your phone or trying to accomplish anything. Giving yourself a few minutes of stillness can help calm your mind and create space for clarity.

8. Choose your power word

Pick one word that reflects how you want to move through the day, such as ‘confidence,’ ‘peace,’ ‘focus,’ ‘courage,’ etc. Say it out loud and keep returning to it whenever you need a reminder. A single word can become an anchor for your thoughts and actions.

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Whether or not you believe in the spiritual meaning of the 8/8 Lion's Gate Portal, taking a few mindful moments for yourself can be a meaningful way to reflect on where you are and where you want to go.

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Disclaimer: The spiritual and numerological ideas shared are based on traditional beliefs and personal practices and are not supported by scientific evidence.