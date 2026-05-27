Your energy not only affects your mind. It can also influence how you feel physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Over time, stress, emotional pain, constant noise, and even the energy around you can start to feel heavy. That is why many cultures and spiritual traditions have practiced energy cleansing for centuries.

9 spiritual ways to cleanse your energy (Pinterest)

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The good news is that cleansing your energy does not have to be complicated. Often, it is about creating small, peaceful moments that help you release tension and feel more balanced again. Simple daily rituals can help you feel calmer, lighter, and more connected to yourself.

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Here are 9 spiritual ways to cleanse your energy.

1. Water cleansing

Water is often believed to absorb and wash away heavy energy. Taking a bath or shower with intention can help you feel emotionally refreshed.

You can add:

Sea salt

Epsom salt

A small amount of vinegar

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{{^usCountry}} As the water flows over you, imagine stress, heaviness, and emotional tension leaving your body. 2. Smoke cleansing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the water flows over you, imagine stress, heaviness, and emotional tension leaving your body. 2. Smoke cleansing {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Smoke cleansing is used in many spiritual traditions to clear stagnant energy from your body and surroundings. You can use: Sage

Palo santo

Incense

Cleansing herbs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smoke cleansing is used in many spiritual traditions to clear stagnant energy from your body and surroundings. You can use: Sage

Palo santo

Incense

Cleansing herbs {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Slowly move the smoke through your space or around yourself, focusing on releasing negativity and inviting peace. 3. Salt cleansing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Slowly move the smoke through your space or around yourself, focusing on releasing negativity and inviting peace. 3. Salt cleansing {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Salt is commonly believed to absorb unwanted or heavy energy. Besides using it in baths, you can also place small bowls of salt in different corners of your room overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Salt is commonly believed to absorb unwanted or heavy energy. Besides using it in baths, you can also place small bowls of salt in different corners of your room overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people believe this helps pull out emotional heaviness and creates a calmer environment. 4. Connect with nature {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people believe this helps pull out emotional heaviness and creates a calmer environment. 4. Connect with nature {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spending time in nature can help you feel grounded and emotionally lighter. The earth has a calming effect that can help restore balance when life feels overwhelming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spending time in nature can help you feel grounded and emotionally lighter. The earth has a calming effect that can help restore balance when life feels overwhelming. {{/usCountry}}

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Simple ways to reconnect with nature include:

Walking barefoot on grass or soil

Sitting under a tree

Spending time near water

Taking quiet walks outdoors

Allow yourself to slow down and release what you no longer want to carry.

5. Dream cleansing

Many spiritual practices hold that your mind and spirit continue to process emotions while you sleep. Before bed, set a quiet intention for healing, clarity, or emotional release.

You can ask for:

Guidance

Peace

Emotional healing

A clearer understanding through dreams

Even a few calm moments before sleeping can help you feel emotionally lighter.

6. Sound cleansing

Sound can help shift stagnant energy and create a peaceful atmosphere. Vibrations from certain sounds are believed to restore harmony in both the body and the environment.

You can try:

Singing bowls

Bells

Chanting

Soft meditation music

Nature sounds

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Even simple calming music can help you relax and reset emotionally.

7. Fasting from noise and stimulation

Sometimes your mind and body need quiet. Energy cleansing is not always about food. It can also mean taking a break from constant stimulation.

You can try:

Reducing screen time

Spending time in silence

Avoiding overwhelming environments

Eating lighter meals for a day

Giving yourself mental and physical rest can help you feel clearer and calmer.

8. Prayer and spoken words

Words carry emotional energy. Speaking your thoughts out loud with intention can help you release negativity and focus on what you want to welcome into your life.

You can say simple affirmations such as:

“I release what no longer serves me.”

“I welcome peace and clarity.”

“I am protected and grounded.”

Your voice can become a powerful tool for emotional healing and self-awareness.

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9. Breathwork and meditation

Your breath can help calm both the mind and body. Slow breathing and meditation allow you to release stress and reconnect with yourself.

A simple practice is:

Inhale slowly and deeply

Hold your breath for a few seconds

Exhale slowly while imagining stress leaving your body

Even a few minutes of mindful breathing can help you feel more peaceful and emotionally balanced.

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Disclaimer: Spiritual cleansing practices are based on personal beliefs and cultural traditions and are not scientifically proven methods of healing. This article is for informational and self-reflection purposes only and should not replace professional medical or mental health advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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