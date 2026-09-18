A spiritual teacher shares a simple mindfulness practice for dealing with negative thoughts

When you are stuck in the same difficult thought or emotional pattern, your first reaction may be to look for a way out. You may ask yourself what went wrong, how to fix it or why you keep repeating the same mistake.

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A US-based spiritual teacher Tara Brach, suggests starting somewhere gentler: pay attention to what is happening right now.

In a recent Instagram post, Tara Brach asks readers to shift their attention away from immediately finding the “right” solution. Instead, she suggests asking what is most in need of attention. The idea connects with themes Brach has explored for years through mindfulness, self-compassion and her RAIN practice.

What is asking for your attention right now?

Imagine that you have been replaying the same argument in your head all day. You may tell yourself that you should have responded differently or that the other person was completely wrong.

Brach's approach suggests pausing before getting deeper into the story. Instead of immediately asking, “How do I solve this?” you can ask, “What is happening inside me right now?” That might reveal anger, fear, sadness, shame or a feeling that you are not good enough.

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{{^usCountry}} Brach has previously described this kind of inquiry as a way of bringing attention to immediate experience instead of getting lost in explanations about why something happened. She suggests noticing thoughts, emotions and physical sensations with curiosity and care. Why naming a difficult thought can help {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Brach has previously described this kind of inquiry as a way of bringing attention to immediate experience instead of getting lost in explanations about why something happened. She suggests noticing thoughts, emotions and physical sensations with curiosity and care. Why naming a difficult thought can help {{/usCountry}}

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A thought can feel very convincing when you are caught inside it.

“I am a failure.”

“Nobody will love me.”

“I am never going to be enough.”

When these thoughts repeat, it can become difficult to separate the thought from your sense of self. Brach's mindfulness approach encourages people to name what they are experiencing. You might quietly acknowledge, “fear,” “anger,” “self-doubt” or “judging.”

Also Read Mindfulness meditation can help you return to the present. Johns Hopkins explains how to break the autopilot habit

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That distinction can be simple but important.

You are noticing a thought about yourself, rather than automatically accepting that thought as the complete truth about who you are.

Does paying attention mean overthinking?

Not necessarily. There is a difference between noticing an experience and repeatedly analysing it.

If you are anxious about a conversation, you could spend an hour imagining every possible outcome. That is more thinking about the problem.

Brach's approach is different. Her writing on inquiry suggests bringing attention back to the experience happening in the present moment. You might notice that your stomach feels tight, your shoulders are tense or your mind keeps returning to the same fear.

That does not require you to find an immediate explanation. Sometimes the first useful step is simply recognizing that you are struggling.

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What does spirituality have to do with self-doubt?

For Brach, mindfulness is closely connected with how we relate to difficult parts of ourselves.

She has written extensively about what she calls the “trance of unworthiness,” a state in which people become caught in beliefs that they are somehow inadequate or falling short. She describes pausing and asking what wants attention as part of moving out of that pattern.

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The spiritual practice here is more modest. It is about learning to notice what is happening before automatically reacting to it.

Try asking yourself one gentler question

The next time you notice yourself caught in a familiar pattern, you could pause for a moment.

Instead of asking, “How do I fix myself?” try asking:

“What is most asking for my attention right now?”

Maybe it is fear about the future.

Maybe it is anger after an argument.

Maybe it is loneliness.

Maybe it is a familiar belief that you are not good enough.

Notice the thought. Name the emotion. Pay attention to what you feel in your body. Give yourself a little space before deciding what to do next.

Disclaimer: Mindfulness and meditation should not be considered a substitute for professional mental health care or medical treatment.

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