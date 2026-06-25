Ambubachi Mela 2026: Not travelling to Kamakhya Temple this year? 7 sacred practices you can follow at home

Every year, thousands of devotees make their way to Kamakhya Temple during Ambubachi Mela. Some are fortunate enough to receive darshan, while others spend hours waiting in long queues. Many people also wish they could be there but are unable to travel. However, the spiritual significance of Ambubachi is not limited to a single location. Ambubachi Mela 2026: 7 sacred practices you can follow at home (Pinterest)

The true essence of Ambubachi lies in connecting with Shakti, the Divine Feminine energy. This connection is not restricted by distance and can be experienced wherever you are.

ALSO READ: Ambubachi Mela 2026: What each zodiac sign should do during these sacred days

According to astrologer Sidhharrth S Kumaar of NumroVani, this year's planetary alignments, with Jupiter and Venus in Cancer and Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, make this an especially supportive period for spiritual alignment and inner growth. If you are not travelling to Kamakhya Temple this year, here are seven meaningful practices you can follow from the comfort of your home.

Offer red flowers to the divine Mother Red flowers have long been associated with the worship of the Divine Mother. The colour red symbolises life, strength, fertility, and the creative force of the universe. During Ambubachi, you can offer fresh red flowers to Maa Durga, Maa Kamakhya, or any form of Shakti you worship. There is no need for elaborate rituals. After making your offering, sit quietly for a few minutes and express your gratitude. Often, spiritual growth comes through regular practice rather than complicated ceremonies.

Recite Siddha Kunjika Stotram nine times daily One of the most powerful spiritual practices during Ambubachi is the recitation of Siddha Kunjika Stotram. This sacred prayer dedicated to the Divine Mother is traditionally considered highly effective during periods of Shakti worship. Instead of trying to perform many different rituals, focus on one practice and stay committed to it throughout the three days. Reciting the stotram nine times daily can help cultivate discipline, devotion, and mental focus.

Spend time near water Ambubachi coincides with a time when nature itself undergoes transformation. Rivers rise, rains arrive, and the earth prepares for a new cycle of growth and fertility. If possible, spend some time near a river, lake, or pond. If that is not an option, sit quietly near flowing water. Water has a calming effect and can help ease mental restlessness, allowing you to feel more centred and peaceful.

ALSO READ: Ambubachi Mela 2026 and its astrological significance

Observe a few hours of silence Many people do not realise how much energy is drained through constant talking and endless distractions. Set aside a few hours each day to remain silent. Speak only when necessary and reduce your time on social media and news platforms. As external noise decreases, inner clarity often begins to emerge. Ambubachi is a powerful time to listen inwardly and become more aware of your thoughts.

Perform Kanya Pujan and Batuk Pujan The worship of young girls and boys has always been an important part of Shakti traditions. A young girl is seen as a symbol of the Divine Feminine in its purest form, while a young boy represents innocence, purity, and limitless potential. You can honour them by offering food, fruits, small gifts, or simply showing respect and kindness. While the ritual itself is simple, the intention behind it carries deep spiritual meaning.

Donate shringar saamagri and clothing One meaningful way to honour Shakti is by supporting women in practical ways. You can donate items such as bangles, bindis, kumkum, sarees, clothing, or personal care essentials to women who may need them. Spirituality becomes more meaningful when devotion inspires acts of kindness. Sometimes, the greatest offering is one that genuinely improves another person's life.

Support the education of a girl child Among the many forms of charity, supporting a girl's education is one of the most impactful. Whether through books, school supplies, educational materials, or financial assistance, any contribution that helps a young girl continue her studies can make a lasting difference. Ambubachi celebrates the power of creation, and education helps shape the future that creation brings.

ALSO READ: Why is Ambubachi Mela known as the Mahakumbh of Tantra? 6 myths this sacred festival breaks about Tantra

Disclaimer: This article is based on astrological and spiritual beliefs and is intended for informational purposes only. Individual experiences may vary, and these practices should be followed according to your personal faith, comfort, and beliefs.