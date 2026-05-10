In the current times, work pressure, constant anxiety and overthinking rarely give the mind a real moment to slow down. During stressful moments, even a simple breathing exercise can make a noticeable difference. One technique that has become popular for calming the mind quickly is box breathing.

Box breathing: How to calm your mind in 60 seconds using this meditation technique (Pinterest)

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Box breathing is a simple breathing method that helps slow down racing thoughts and relax the body. It is often used by athletes, public speakers, professionals, and even military personnel to stay calm and focused during high-pressure situations. The technique works by bringing attention back to the breath, which naturally helps the nervous system relax.

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The best part about box breathing is that it can be done anywhere. You do not need special equipment, a quiet room, or any experience with meditation. Even one minute of focused breathing can help you feel more present and emotionally balanced.

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{{^usCountry}} Here is how to practice box breathing step by step. Step 1: Inhale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is how to practice box breathing step by step. Step 1: Inhale {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sit comfortably and breathe in slowly through your nose for five seconds. As you inhale, feel your lungs expand, and your body fill with air. Try to keep your shoulders relaxed instead of lifting them while breathing. Step 2: Hold {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sit comfortably and breathe in slowly through your nose for five seconds. As you inhale, feel your lungs expand, and your body fill with air. Try to keep your shoulders relaxed instead of lifting them while breathing. Step 2: Hold {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After breathing in, gently hold your breath for five seconds. Stay calm and relaxed during this pause. Avoid tightening your body or forcing the breath. Step 3: Exhale {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After breathing in, gently hold your breath for five seconds. Stay calm and relaxed during this pause. Avoid tightening your body or forcing the breath. Step 3: Exhale {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Now, slowly breathe out through your mouth for five seconds. Focus on releasing tension from your body as you exhale. Imagine stress leaving your mind with every breath out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, slowly breathe out through your mouth for five seconds. Focus on releasing tension from your body as you exhale. Imagine stress leaving your mind with every breath out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Think you understand chakras? Here are 6 things you should know first Step 4: Hold Again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Think you understand chakras? Here are 6 things you should know first Step 4: Hold Again {{/usCountry}}

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Once you finish exhaling, hold your breath for another 5 seconds. Allow your body to settle into stillness before starting the next round.

Repeat this cycle for five to ten minutes, or for as long as you feel comfortable. Many people notice their heartbeat slowing down and their thoughts becoming calmer after just a few rounds.

Box breathing can be especially helpful during stressful situations, anxiety, panic, emotional overwhelm, or moments when it becomes difficult to focus. Practicing it regularly also improves emotional control, concentration, and sleep quality over time.

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Disclaimer: Breathing exercises and meditation techniques may help reduce stress, but they are not a replacement for professional medical or mental health treatment. If you experience severe anxiety, panic attacks, or ongoing emotional distress, it is important to seek guidance from a qualified healthcare professional.

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