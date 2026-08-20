Chakra Horoscope Today, August 20, 2026: Let what is naturally leaving your life make space for something more stable

Aries Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra

Feeling as though circumstances are controlling your life can weaken your sense of personal power. Today's Solar Plexus Chakra asks you to look for the choices that are still yours to make. You may not be able to change another person's behaviour or control every outcome, but you can decide how you respond and where you direct your energy.

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Chakra balancing practice: Stand with your feet firmly planted and place both hands over your upper abdomen. Take seven slow breaths while repeating, "I have the power to choose my next step."

Crystal for today: Tiger Eye supports courage, confidence and a stronger sense of personal agency.

Taurus Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Guilt can become a heavy emotional burden when you keep replaying something you've already learned from. Today's Heart Chakra encourages you to distinguish between taking responsibility and punishing yourself indefinitely. If you've made a mistake, acknowledge it, learn from it and allow yourself the possibility of forgiveness.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palms over your heart and breathe slowly for nine cycles. On each exhale, imagine releasing self judgment. Repeat: "I learn from the past without living inside it."

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{{^usCountry}} Crystal for today: Rhodonite complements intentions around forgiveness, emotional healing and self-compassion. Gemini Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crystal for today: Rhodonite complements intentions around forgiveness, emotional healing and self-compassion. Gemini Today Horoscope Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra {{/usCountry}}

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A fresh beginning becomes much easier when your foundation feels secure. Today's Root Chakra signals a chance to rebuild, reset or establish a healthier routine. You don't need to transform everything overnight. Choose one practical change that makes your daily life feel more stable and follow through with it.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot on natural ground and take ten deep breaths. Visualise red roots extending beneath your feet while repeating LAM.

Crystal for today: Smoky Quartz supports grounding, stability and the courage to embrace a new chapter.

Cancer Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra + Heart Chakra

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Today's energy brings together self image and meaningful connection. Your Solar Plexus Chakra asks you to examine whether the desire for admiration or approval is influencing your relationships, while your Heart Chakra reminds you that genuine connection comes from authenticity. You don't need to perform a particular version of yourself to be worthy of love.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one over your solar plexus. Take nine slow breaths while repeating: "I am enough as I am, and I welcome relationships built on truth."

Crystal for today: Sunstone supports confidence and self worth, while Rose Quartz encourages genuine affection and emotional openness.

Leo Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

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Your creative energy wants an outlet today. The Sacral Chakra encourages you to stop overthinking the idea and begin creating. Whether you're working on art, writing, a business project, cooking or something purely for yourself, let experimentation take priority over perfection.

Chakra balancing practice: Give yourself 15 distraction free minutes to create something. Before beginning, place your hands below your navel and repeat VAM nine times.

Crystal for today: Carnelian supports creativity, passion, motivation and joyful self expression.

Virgo Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra and Root Chakra

When something is fading away, it can be tempting to cling to it simply because it's familiar. Your Third Eye Chakra encourages you to see the situation objectively, while your Root Chakra helps you remain grounded as circumstances change. Let what is naturally leaving your life make space for something more stable.

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Chakra balancing practice: Spend five minutes observing your thoughts without judgment. Then stand barefoot and take ten grounding breaths while repeating LAM. Ask yourself, "What am I ready to stop holding onto?"

Crystal for today: Labradorite supports perception and insight, while Smoky Quartz encourages grounding and release.

Libra Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Sacral Chakra

Growth becomes easier when you allow yourself to explore rather than trying to predict every outcome. Today's Sacral Chakra invites curiosity, creativity and emotional flexibility. Say yes to an experience that expands your world, even if it feels slightly outside your usual routine.

Chakra balancing practice: Try something creative or unfamiliar for at least ten minutes. Follow the activity with VAM nine times while visualising warm orange light around your lower abdomen.

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Crystal for today: Carnelian encourages creativity, confidence and the courage to grow beyond familiar patterns.

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

When your thoughts are pulling you in several directions, forcing a decision can create even more uncertainty. Today's Third Eye Chakra asks you to slow down and separate intuition from fear. Not every question needs an immediate answer. Sometimes clarity arrives after you've allowed your mind to become quiet.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your forehead and take nine slow breaths. Ask yourself, "What do I know for certain?" Write down the answer before considering everything else.

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Crystal for today: Fluorite supports mental clarity, concentration and organised thinking.

Sagittarius Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

An obstacle may be asking you to change your perspective rather than abandon your goal. Today's Third Eye Chakra encourages you to look at the situation from an angle you haven't previously considered. What feels like a dead end may simply be a signal to pause, gather information and find another route.

Chakra balancing practice: Draw or write down the problem you're facing. Underneath it, list three completely different ways you could approach it.

Crystal for today: Labradorite supports intuition, creative problem solving and seeing possibilities beyond the obvious.

Capricorn Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye Chakra

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Curiosity can lead you somewhere valuable today. Your Third Eye Chakra encourages you to investigate rather than make assumptions. A piece of information, unexpected conversation or new perspective could reveal something you hadn't noticed before. Stay open to learning, especially when something challenges your existing view.

Chakra balancing practice: Spend ten minutes researching or learning about something that has recently caught your attention. Afterwards, sit quietly and notice your first intuitive impression.

Crystal for today: Sodalite complements mental clarity, discernment and thoughtful discovery.

Aquarius Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra

Prayer can create a quiet space between worry and action. Today's Crown Chakra encourages you to pause, reconnect with your faith and allow yourself to receive guidance rather than trying to force every answer. Whether you pray traditionally or simply spend time in contemplative silence, let sincerity guide the practice.

Chakra balancing practice: Light a white candle and spend seven minutes in personal prayer or meditation. Finish by repeating OM three times.

Crystal for today: Amethyst supports spiritual reflection, inner peace and a deeper connection with faith.

Pisces Today Horoscope

Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra

Acceptance can be an act of strength rather than surrender. Today's Heart Chakra encourages you to acknowledge where you are without judging yourself for not being somewhere else. Once you stop fighting the present moment, you may have more emotional space to decide what you want to do next.

Chakra balancing practice: Place both hands over your heart and take nine slow breaths. With each exhale, repeat silently: "I accept this moment and trust myself to move forward."

Crystal for today: Green Aventurine supports emotional balance, optimism and gentle acceptance.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)