Cleveland Clinic says the end of summer can affect your mood. Try these simple ways to welcome fall

The autumn equinox marks a seasonal shift, but the change can also affect how you feel. As summer ends and your usual routines return, you may feel nostalgic, less energetic or simply find it harder to adjust.

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Cleveland Clinic recently addressed this feeling as the “end-of-summer blues.” Psychologist Beena Persaud, PsyD, suggests preparing for the end of summer and finding things to look forward to in the new season.

Why the end of summer can feel emotional

Summer often brings longer days, outdoor plans and a slower routine. When that period ends, you may suddenly return to work, school, packed schedules and familiar responsibilities.

Cleveland Clinic notes that feeling a little down as summer ends can happen. However, losing interest in things you normally enjoy, withdrawing from others or struggling with work or school can signal a more serious mental health concern.

Let the autumn equinox become a reset

The autumn equinox officially marks the beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere. In 2026, it occurred on September 22.

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{{^usCountry}} You can use this seasonal milestone as a simple reminder to slow down and notice what has changed. Instead of thinking only about what summer took away, give yourself space to welcome something new. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can use this seasonal milestone as a simple reminder to slow down and notice what has changed. Instead of thinking only about what summer took away, give yourself space to welcome something new. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Date, time and what it means in astrology

Find something to look forward to

Cleveland Clinic recommends making room for activities you enjoy during fall. You could plan an outdoor walk, visit a farmers market, explore a new trail or simply spend time noticing the changing season.

Choose one small activity that makes autumn feel personal to you.

Keep your favourite summer habits

You do not have to abandon everything that made summer enjoyable. If you loved reading outdoors, walking after dinner or meeting friends, find ways to continue those habits.

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Keeping familiar activities in your routine can make the seasonal transition feel less abrupt.

Also Read Cleveland Clinic explains 5-4-3-2-1 grounding: How the mindfulness practice brings your attention to the present

Stay connected as the season changes

Cleveland Clinic also recommends staying connected with friends and family. A simple conversation, shared meal or weekend plan can give you something positive to anticipate.

Also Read Cleveland Clinic says you don’t have to be religious to meditate: Here's what beginners should know

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You can also create a small autumn ritual. Try journaling about what you want to leave behind, what you want to carry forward and what you hope to experience in the coming months.

Disclaimer: This article discusses general mental wellness information from Cleveland Clinic. It does not diagnose or treat any mental health condition. Reader's discretion is advised.