Corporate burnout and layoffs are driving interest in meditation for anxiety. Here's what US experts recommend

Burnout, job uncertainty, and repeated layoffs have become part of the workplace conversation in the United States. Many professionals are rethinking what success looks like as they try to balance demanding careers with their mental well-being. Alongside therapy, exercise, and healthier routines, meditation is becoming a popular way to manage everyday stress and anxiety.

Corporate burnout and layoffs are driving interest in meditation for anxiety.(Unsplash)

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Meditation is not a cure for anxiety, and experts say it should not replace professional mental health care. Instead, many mindfulness teachers describe it as a practice that helps people respond to stress with greater awareness rather than reacting automatically.

Why meditation is gaining attention at work

Companies have spent years introducing wellness programs to support employees, but the conversation has shifted in recent years. Instead of focusing only on productivity, more people are looking for ways to improve emotional resilience.

Mindfulness practices have become part of that shift. The idea is simple. Taking a few minutes to pause, breathe, and notice what is happening in the present moment may help people feel more grounded before returning to their work.

The RAIN method for difficult emotions

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{{^usCountry}} One of the most widely known meditation practices comes from psychologist and meditation teacher Tara Brach. Her RAIN technique is designed to help people work through uncomfortable emotions without becoming overwhelmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the most widely known meditation practices comes from psychologist and meditation teacher Tara Brach. Her RAIN technique is designed to help people work through uncomfortable emotions without becoming overwhelmed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The four steps involve recognizing what you are feeling, allowing the emotion to be present, investigating it with curiosity, and nurturing yourself with compassion. Instead of fighting anxious thoughts, the practice encourages people to acknowledge them and respond with kindness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The four steps involve recognizing what you are feeling, allowing the emotion to be present, investigating it with curiosity, and nurturing yourself with compassion. Instead of fighting anxious thoughts, the practice encourages people to acknowledge them and respond with kindness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many people use this method during periods of uncertainty, including career transitions, workplace pressure, and personal challenges. Staying present instead of worrying about the future {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many people use this method during periods of uncertainty, including career transitions, workplace pressure, and personal challenges. Staying present instead of worrying about the future {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mindfulness pioneer Jon Kabat-Zinn has long described meditation as paying attention to the present moment without judgment. His work has influenced hospitals, universities, and workplace wellness programs across the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mindfulness pioneer Jon Kabat-Zinn has long described meditation as paying attention to the present moment without judgment. His work has influenced hospitals, universities, and workplace wellness programs across the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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Rather than trying to stop anxious thoughts completely, mindfulness encourages people to notice those thoughts without becoming consumed by them. This approach can help shift attention away from constant worry about future outcomes and back to what can be managed today.

Small habits that fit into a busy schedule

Meditation does not have to involve long sessions or special equipment. Many mindfulness teachers recommend starting with just a few minutes each day.

Simple practices include taking slow breaths before opening your inbox, stepping away from your desk for a mindful walk, or spending a few quiet moments noticing physical sensations before an important meeting. Over time, these small habits can become part of a healthier daily routine.

A growing focus on emotional well-being

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Meditation continues to attract interest because it offers people an opportunity to slow down in a fast-moving world. For professionals facing burnout, layoffs, or ongoing workplace stress, experts say mindfulness is not about escaping difficult situations. It is about learning to meet them with greater awareness, patience, and self-compassion.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Meditation is a personal wellness practice and is not a substitute for professional medical or mental health care.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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