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Full Moon May 2026: An expert shares powerful rituals to release negative energy during this rare Blue Moon

Blue Moons are known for emotional revelations, karmic endings, deep cleansing and powerful manifestations.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 02:07 pm IST
By Kanakanjali Roy
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The Full Moon on May 31, 2026, is a rare event believed to carry intense emotional and spiritual energy. It is a powerful time for reflection, healing, and letting go of negativity. Many people who follow spiritual practices see Blue Moons as moments of emotional release and transformation. If you have been feeling emotionally heavy, mentally exhausted, or stuck in repeating patterns, this lunar phase may encourage you to slow down and reconnect with yourself.

Full Moon May 2026: Powerful rituals to release negative energy during Blue Moon(Pinterest)

Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe says that “The universe is closing one energetic chapter before June begins, and it is doing so through a rare Blue Moon on May 31, 2026. Blue Moons are known for emotional revelations, karmic endings, deep cleansing and powerful manifestations. Unlike regular Full Moons, this lunar event carries amplified release energy because it is the second Full Moon occurring in the same month.

ALSO READ: May 2026 Full Moon: 4 zodiac signs who would benefit the most during Blue Moon

Blue Moons are energetic checkpoints from the universe. They push hidden emotions to the surface so they can finally be healed instead of suppressed. This is why many people experience emotional breakdowns, vivid dreams, sudden endings, anxiety, spiritual downloads or intense clarity during a Blue Moon phase,” added the IPHM certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker.

Safely burn it while visualising those energies leaving your life. Many tarot readers believe this ritual helps break stagnant emotional cycles during intense lunar phases.

ALSO READ: May 2026 Horoscope: How the 2 Full Moons this month may impact each zodiac sign

Keep these crystals under moonlight

Certain crystals are believed to absorb emotional heaviness and support energetic healing during a Blue Moon.

Best crystals for this lunar phase:

  • Black Tourmaline for protection
  • Selenite for aura cleansing
  • Amethyst for emotional healing
  • Clear Quartz for manifestation clarity
  • Moonstone for intuition and feminine energy

Place these crystals near a window or under the moonlight overnight while setting positive intentions.

Things to avoid during the Blue Moon

Spiritually sensitive people may feel emotionally overwhelmed during this time. During the May 2026 Blue Moon, try to avoid:

  • Unnecessary arguments
  • Emotionally impulsive decisions
  • Gossip
  • Revisiting toxic connections
  • Manifesting from desperation energy
  • Instead, focus on grounding activities such as:
  • Meditation
  • Journaling
  • Prayer or chanting
  • Listening to soft music
  • Sitting quietly under the night sky

Signs the Blue Moon energy may be affecting you

You may notice:

  • Emotional heaviness
  • Vivid dreams
  • Fatigue
  • Random nostalgia
  • Crying spells
  • Sudden clarity
  • Intuitive gut feelings
  • Disturbed sleep
  • Emotional detachment from people or situations

Spiritually, these experiences are often considered signs of emotional release and energetic cleansing.

ALSO READ: The spiritual meaning of New Moon and Full Moon

Disclaimer: Spiritual rituals and crystal practices are based on personal beliefs and cultural traditions and are not scientifically proven.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanakanjali Roy

Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.

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Home / Lifestyle / Spiritual / Full Moon May 2026: An expert shares powerful rituals to release negative energy during this rare Blue Moon
Home / Lifestyle / Spiritual / Full Moon May 2026: An expert shares powerful rituals to release negative energy during this rare Blue Moon
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