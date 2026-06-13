Global Wellness Day: Simple spiritual practices that can help you feel more grounded

Wellness is often linked to exercise routines, healthy eating, and getting enough sleep. But feeling well is also about finding moments of calm in a fast-moving world.

Simple practises to perform for mental wellness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Global Wellness Day, many people take time to reflect on habits that support not only physical health but also emotional and spiritual well-being. The good news is that feeling more grounded does not require expensive tools or hours of meditation. Sometimes, the simplest practices can have the biggest impact.

Also Read Global Wellness Day 2026: Why the new generation is shifting to mental wellness post-pandemic

According to psychologist and meditation teacher Tara Brach, grounding begins with returning to the present moment. In her teachings, she often encourages people to pause, notice their surroundings, and reconnect with themselves through awareness.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Begin with your breath {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Begin with your breath {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When life feels overwhelming, taking a few slow, intentional breaths can help create a sense of steadiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When life feels overwhelming, taking a few slow, intentional breaths can help create a sense of steadiness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You do not need to follow a complicated technique. Simply sit comfortably and notice your breathing for a minute or two. Paying attention to each inhale and exhale can help pull your focus away from worries and back to what is happening right now. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You do not need to follow a complicated technique. Simply sit comfortably and notice your breathing for a minute or two. Paying attention to each inhale and exhale can help pull your focus away from worries and back to what is happening right now. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read Why is breathing the doorway to deep meditation? According to a spiritual centre

Step outside

Nature has a way of slowing things down.

Whether it is a walk around the block, sitting in a park, or spending a few minutes in your backyard, being outdoors can help you feel more connected to the present. Notice the breeze, the sounds around you, or the feeling of the ground beneath your feet.

The goal is not to achieve anything. It is simply to be there.

Write down what you are grateful for

A gratitude practice does not have to be lengthy.

At the end of the day, write down three things that brought you comfort, joy, or peace. They can be as simple as a good cup of coffee, a kind text from a friend, or a quiet moment before work.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Over time, this habit can help shift your attention toward the things that are already going well.

Spend a few minutes in silence

Many people fill every spare moment with music, podcasts, or scrolling.

Try setting aside a few minutes with no distractions. Sit quietly, look out a window, or simply listen to the sounds around you. Silence can feel unfamiliar at first, but it often creates space for reflection and clarity.

Also Read Which meditation technique may work best for anxiety, according to experts

Keep a journal

Writing can be a helpful way to check in with yourself.

You do not need perfect sentences or deep insights. Write about how you are feeling, what is on your mind, or what you hope for in the days ahead. Putting thoughts on paper can make them feel easier to understand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Global Wellness Day is a reminder that wellness is not always found in big lifestyle changes. Sometimes it comes from small moments of attention, a deep breath, a walk outside, a quiet pause, or a few words written in a notebook. These simple practices can help you feel more centered, no matter what is happening around you.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

wellness june See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON