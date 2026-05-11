Many people believe aura reading is a mysterious skill that only psychics or spiritual experts can do. But your aura is your personal energy field, and with a little patience and awareness, you can start learning how to sense it at home.

How to read your aura at home in 5 simple steps(Pinterest)

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According to Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, “spirituality is not about complicated rituals. It is about feeling connected to yourself and your energy. Your aura often reflects your emotions, energy levels, thoughts, and even the kind of people or situations around you.”

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“Learning to read your aura can help you understand yourself better and feel more emotionally balanced,” added the IPHM-certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker.

Here is a simple beginner-friendly guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Create a calm space

Aura reading works best when your mind feels relaxed and calm. Choose a quiet room with soft natural light, preferably in the morning or late afternoon. Bright artificial lights can make it harder for your eyes to relax.

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{{^usCountry}} Sit comfortably near a plain white or light-coloured wall. This helps you focus more easily. Keep your phone away, take a few deep breaths, and allow yourself to slow down. You can also light a candle if it helps you feel peaceful. You do not need a perfect setup. You need a calm and comfortable space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sit comfortably near a plain white or light-coloured wall. This helps you focus more easily. Keep your phone away, take a few deep breaths, and allow yourself to slow down. You can also light a candle if it helps you feel peaceful. You do not need a perfect setup. You need a calm and comfortable space. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Signs your chakras are out of balance Step 2: Start with your hands {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Signs your chakras are out of balance Step 2: Start with your hands {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One of the easiest ways to begin is by observing the energy around your hands. Hold your palms facing each other, leaving a small gap between them. Relax your eyes and gently focus on the space between your hands, rather than staring directly at your fingers. Gently bring your hands closer and then move them apart again. After a while, you may notice warmth, tingling, pressure, or a faint light around your fingers. This is often described as your energy field. Do not force yourself to see anything immediately. The more relaxed you are, the easier it becomes. Step 3: Try the mirror technique {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the easiest ways to begin is by observing the energy around your hands. Hold your palms facing each other, leaving a small gap between them. Relax your eyes and gently focus on the space between your hands, rather than staring directly at your fingers. Gently bring your hands closer and then move them apart again. After a while, you may notice warmth, tingling, pressure, or a faint light around your fingers. This is often described as your energy field. Do not force yourself to see anything immediately. The more relaxed you are, the easier it becomes. Step 3: Try the mirror technique {{/usCountry}}

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Stand in front of a mirror with a light background behind you. Soft or dim lighting usually works better than bright lighting. Now, gently focus on the area around your shoulders or head, rather than looking directly into your eyes. Keep your gaze soft and relaxed. After a minute or two, you may begin to notice a soft glow, a light outline, or faint colours around your body. Some people notice colours right away, while others first become aware of certain feelings or energy around them. Both experiences are completely normal.

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Step 4: Understand aura colours

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Aura colours can change depending on your emotions and energy.

Red is often linked to passion, action, and strong energy.

Orange usually reflects creativity, confidence, and emotional expression.

Yellow is connected to joy, positivity, and mental clarity.

Green often represents healing, balance, and emotional growth.

Blue is linked to calmness, communication, and honesty.

Purple is associated with intuition and spiritual awareness.

White often symbolises protection, peace, and positive energy.

Grey or dull shades may reflect stress, tiredness, or emotional heaviness.

These colours reflect what your energy may be feeling at that moment.

Step 5: Trust what you feel

Aura reading is not always about seeing colours. Sometimes you may feel calm around certain people or emotionally drained around others. You might enter a place and immediately feel either relaxed or uncomfortable. That is also a way of sensing energy. Your body often notices energy before your mind fully understands it. This is why trusting your intuition is an important part of aura reading.

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Do not forget to cleanse your aura

Reading your aura is only one part of the process. Taking care of your energy matters too. Simple habits like spending time in nature, meditation, prayer, sunlight, grounding walks, or even a relaxing salt bath can help you feel emotionally lighter and more balanced.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on spiritual beliefs and is meant for self-reflection and entertainment purposes only. Aura-reading experiences can vary from person to person and should not replace professional advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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