In spiritual practices, chakras are believed to be energy centres in the body that influence emotional, mental, and physical well-being. When these energy centres feel balanced, people often experience more clarity, confidence, and emotional peace. But when they get blocked or out of balance, it can manifest as stress, emotional struggles, a lack of motivation, or feelings of disconnection in everyday life. Signs your chakras are out of balance (Pinterest)

Here are some common signs that your chakras may need attention and healing.

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Root Chakra (Muladhara) The root chakra is connected to safety, stability, and survival. When this chakra is out of balance, you may constantly feel anxious about money, security, or the future. Even when things are going fine, there can still be a deep fear of instability. People with an imbalanced root chakra may also struggle to feel grounded or emotionally secure.

Sacral Chakra (Swadhisthana) The sacral chakra is linked with emotions, creativity, joy, and pleasure. When blocked, it can create emotional ups and downs, mood swings, or a feeling of emptiness. You may lose interest in hobbies, struggle to express emotions, or find it difficult to enjoy life fully. Creativity may also feel blocked during this time.

Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura) This chakra is connected to confidence, self-worth, and personal power. An imbalance here often shows up as self-doubt, fear of failure, or difficulty making decisions. You may constantly question yourself or avoid taking action because of fear and insecurity. Low motivation and lack of confidence are also common signs.

Heart Chakra (Anahata) The heart chakra represents love, compassion, and emotional connection. When this chakra is blocked, trusting people can become difficult. You may build emotional walls, avoid vulnerability, or struggle to give and receive love freely. Some people may also hold onto emotional pain from past relationships for a long time.

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Throat Chakra (Vishuddha) The throat chakra is connected to communication and self-expression. If it is imbalanced, you may fear speaking your truth or expressing your real emotions. Some people become quiet to avoid judgment, while others struggle to communicate clearly. Holding emotions inside for too long is also a common sign.

Third Eye Chakra (Ajna) This chakra is linked with intuition, awareness, and clarity. When blocked, it may lead to confusion, overthinking, and difficulty trusting your instincts. You may feel unsure about your direction in life or constantly second-guess your decisions.