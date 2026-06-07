Have you ever felt that you can sense things before they happen, pick up on people's emotions without them saying a word, or trust your instincts more than logic? According to aura readers and spiritual practitioners, these experiences may be linked to an indigo aura. Considered one of the rarest aura colours, indigo energy is often associated with deep intuition, inner wisdom, spiritual awareness, and heightened perception. It is closely connected to the Third Eye Chakra, which governs insight, clarity, and your ability to see beyond the surface of situations.

Indigo Aura meaning: Signs you have a strong Third Eye Chakra (Pinterest)

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An indigo aura is often found in highly intuitive individuals, empaths, spiritual teachers, healers, and people with strong psychic sensitivity. While many people are familiar with purple auras, fewer know that indigo aura energy exists as its own distinct vibration. This aura colour is linked to a deeper understanding of yourself, others, and the unseen energies around you.

ALSO READ: Black Aura meaning: The mysterious aura colour that most people do not know exists

“People with a strong indigo aura often feel different from others from a young age. They may experience vivid dreams, strong gut feelings, synchronicities, and an uncanny ability to understand people and situations before others do. Their energy feels insightful, calm, mysterious, and spiritually aware. The energy here is about the Third Eye Chakra,” shared Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak or blocked Indigo Aura

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{{^usCountry}} Even if you are naturally intuitive, your energy can sometimes become blocked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Even if you are naturally intuitive, your energy can sometimes become blocked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Some common signs of a weak indigo aura include confusion, self-doubt, mental fog, creative stagnation, difficulty trusting your intuition, and a constant need for approval from others. You may notice that your inner voice feels quieter than usual or that you repeatedly ignore your instincts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some common signs of a weak indigo aura include confusion, self-doubt, mental fog, creative stagnation, difficulty trusting your intuition, and a constant need for approval from others. You may notice that your inner voice feels quieter than usual or that you repeatedly ignore your instincts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When indigo energy becomes blocked, you may rely too heavily on logic while dismissing your intuitive wisdom. Emotional overwhelm and spiritual burnout can also weaken this aura. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When indigo energy becomes blocked, you may rely too heavily on logic while dismissing your intuitive wisdom. Emotional overwhelm and spiritual burnout can also weaken this aura. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Physical signs may include headaches, eye strain, poor concentration, disrupted sleep, vivid but stressful dreams, and mental exhaustion. A dull indigo aura can be a sign that stress, fear, or outside distractions are overpowering your natural intuition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Physical signs may include headaches, eye strain, poor concentration, disrupted sleep, vivid but stressful dreams, and mental exhaustion. A dull indigo aura can be a sign that stress, fear, or outside distractions are overpowering your natural intuition. {{/usCountry}}

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ALSO READ: Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra

How to heal and strengthen an Indigo Aura

Healing an indigo aura begins by creating space for stillness in your daily life. Your intuition is often strongest when your mind is calm and quiet.

Practices such as meditation, mindfulness, dream journaling, and spending time alone can help you reconnect with your inner wisdom. Reducing screen and social media overstimulation may also help you become more aware of your thoughts and feelings.

One of the most effective ways to strengthen indigo energy is by trusting your first instinct. The more you listen to and honour your intuition, the stronger it becomes over time.

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Moon rituals, tarot reading, visualisation exercises, and spiritual study can also support the growth and balance of your indigo aura.

Daily Affirmation

"I trust my intuition. My inner wisdom guides me with clarity and confidence."

Best healing frequencies for Indigo Aura

Certain sound frequencies are believed to support spiritual awareness and intuitive development:

852 Hz: Associated with intuition, spiritual awareness, and mental clarity.

963 Hz: Linked to higher consciousness and a deeper connection with the divine.

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Meditation music, singing bowls, binaural beats, and deep relaxation tracks may help you connect with these frequencies and create a sense of inner balance.

Best Crystals for Indigo Aura Healing

Different crystals are often used to support and strengthen indigo energy:

Amethyst

Encourages spiritual awareness and energetic protection.

Labradorite

Supports intuition and psychic development.

Lapis Lazuli

Promotes wisdom, self-awareness, and inner truth.

Fluorite

Enhances focus, concentration, and mental clarity.

Sodalite

Encourages intuition while supporting emotional balance.

You can keep these crystals in your meditation space, bedside table, or personal altar to help maintain a calm, reflective environment.

ALSO READ: Year of the Fire Horse: A Feng Shui expert advises avoiding This color in 2026 for success

Best Incense and Essential Oils for Indigo Aura Balance

Incense for Indigo Aura Cleansing

Frankincense

Myrrh

Lavender

Sandalwood

Best Essential Oils

Clary Sage

Lavender

Juniper Berry

Frankincense

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These scents can be used during meditation, journaling, energy work, or other spiritual practices to create a peaceful and focused atmosphere.

Activities that strengthen Indigo Aura

If you want to nurture your intuitive abilities, consider incorporating these activities into your routine:

Dream journaling

Meditation and breathwork

Tarot or oracle card reading

Moon rituals

Spending time in silence

Practising intuition exercises

Reducing mental clutter and distractions

These simple practices can help you strengthen your relationship with your intuition over time.

ALSO READ: How to read your aura at home in 5 simple steps

Disclaimer: Aura interpretations and spiritual practices are based on personal beliefs and metaphysical traditions. They should not replace professional advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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