International Yoga Day 2026: 4 best asanas for meditation and how to do them correctly

Meditation is often associated with sitting perfectly still for long periods, but true meditation begins with comfort. If your body feels tense or uncomfortable, it becomes much harder to calm your mind. That is why choosing the right sitting posture, or asana, is an important part of your meditation practice. The goal is not to force your body into a difficult position but to find a posture that allows you to stay relaxed, alert, and comfortable.

International Yoga Day 2026: Best asanas for meditation and how to do them correctly (Pinterest)

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According to spiritual guru HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre, meditation should feel natural and effortless. He explains that if you experience discomfort during meditation, you may gently change your posture while maintaining the same awareness. This is especially important during longer meditation sessions. To avoid physical strain, he advises against meditating continuously for two to three hours. Instead, take a short break every hour to help your body stay comfortable.

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Here are some of the best asanas for meditation, along with how to practice them correctly.

Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose)

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{{^usCountry}} Vajrasana helps keep your spine naturally upright. It is particularly useful if you find sitting cross-legged uncomfortable. How to do it: Bring your knees together and kneel on the floor.

Sit back on your calves, allowing your buttocks to rest comfortably on your heels.

Keep your spine straight and relaxed.

Softly interlock your hands and place them on your lap.

Gently close your eyes when you are ready to meditate. Sukhasana (Easy Cross-Legged Pose) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vajrasana helps keep your spine naturally upright. It is particularly useful if you find sitting cross-legged uncomfortable. How to do it: Bring your knees together and kneel on the floor.

Sit back on your calves, allowing your buttocks to rest comfortably on your heels.

Keep your spine straight and relaxed.

Softly interlock your hands and place them on your lap.

Gently close your eyes when you are ready to meditate. Sukhasana (Easy Cross-Legged Pose) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As the name suggests, Sukhasana is one of the easiest and most comfortable meditation postures. It helps you feel grounded and relaxed, making it ideal for beginners. How to do it: Sit with your legs crossed comfortably.

Allow your knees to relax downward.

Keep your spine long and upright.

Rest your softly interlocked hands on your lap.

Avoid slouching and maintain a straight, yet relaxed, back. Padmasana (Lotus Pose) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the name suggests, Sukhasana is one of the easiest and most comfortable meditation postures. It helps you feel grounded and relaxed, making it ideal for beginners. How to do it: Sit with your legs crossed comfortably.

Allow your knees to relax downward.

Keep your spine long and upright.

Rest your softly interlocked hands on your lap.

Avoid slouching and maintain a straight, yet relaxed, back. Padmasana (Lotus Pose) {{/usCountry}}

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Padmasana is one of the most recognised meditation postures. It promotes stability and stillness, helping you remain focused during meditation. However, it is an advanced pose and should never be forced.

How to do it:

Sit with your legs extended in front of you.

Then place one foot on the opposite thigh.

Using your hands, bring the other foot onto the opposite thigh.

Make sure to keep your spine straight and your shoulders relaxed.

Rest your softly interlocked hands on your lap.

Note: If you are a beginner or have limited flexibility, avoid forcing your body into Padmasana, as it may lead to muscle strain.

Siddhasana (Accomplished Pose)

Siddhasana has been regarded for centuries as a powerful posture for meditation. It supports physical balance, comfort, and deeper inward awareness.

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How to do it:

Start with sitting comfortably on a yoga mat or cushion with your legs stretched out in front of you.

Bend your left knee and place the left heel near the perineum.

Bend your right knee and place the right foot over the left leg.

Tuck the right toes into the space between the left calf and thigh, allowing the right heel to rest comfortably above the left heel.

Sit tall with your head, neck, and spine aligned in one straight line.

Rest your softly interlocked hands on your lap and relax your body.

Note: Siddhasana is also considered an advanced meditation posture. Enter the pose gradually and comfortably, and never force your body into the position.

Helpful Meditation Tips

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Along with choosing the right posture, a few simple habits can help improve your meditation experience:

Choose a quiet corner in your home where you are less likely to be disturbed.

If you are meditating indoors, lighting an incense stick or a diya can help create a peaceful atmosphere.

Avoid sitting directly on the ground. Use a yoga mat, blanket, or bedsheet beneath you.

If you have knee pain or difficulty sitting on the floor, you can meditate while sitting on a chair. Comfort is more important than posture.

Keep your body and facial muscles relaxed throughout the practice.

If you are meditating on the Ajna or Third Eye Chakra, do not force your eyes to focus between your eyebrows. Keep them relaxed and gently closed.

Keep your hands softly interlocked on your lap and choose the meditation posture that feels most comfortable for your body.

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Whether you prefer Vajrasana, Sukhasana, Padmasana, or Siddhasana, the best meditation posture is the one that allows you to remain comfortable, relaxed, and aware. When your body is at ease, it becomes much easier for your mind to settle into stillness and focus.

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Disclaimer: Meditation experiences can vary from person to person, and there is no single posture that works best for everyone. If you have any medical concerns, injuries, or physical limitations, consult a qualified healthcare professional or yoga instructor before attempting advanced poses.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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