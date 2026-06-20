International Yoga Day 2026: 5 Ancient yoga teachers who promoted yoga for healthy ageing

Every year on International Yoga Day, people across the world come together to celebrate a practice that has lasted for thousands of years. While yoga is often associated with stretching, fitness, and relaxation today, its roots run much deeper.

International Yoga Day 2026:(HT Photo)

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Long before yoga became a part of modern wellness culture, ancient teachers were exploring questions about the mind, happiness, and the purpose of life. Their teachings continue to influence the way many people approach health and well-being today.

Also Read 12 life lessons from a spiritual Guru that can change your perspective

Patanjali: The teacher who gave yoga a framework

Patanjali is one of the most respected names in yoga history. He is traditionally credited with compiling the Yoga Sutras, a text that many yoga practitioners still study.

His teachings focused on understanding the mind and reducing mental distractions. At a time when many people feel overwhelmed by information and constant stimulation, his ideas remain surprisingly relevant.

Yajnavalkya: The sage who connected Yoga With Daily Life

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{{^usCountry}} Yajnavalkya is known for sharing teachings that went beyond physical practice. He spoke about meditation, breathing, discipline, and self-awareness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yajnavalkya is known for sharing teachings that went beyond physical practice. He spoke about meditation, breathing, discipline, and self-awareness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His message was simple. Spiritual growth does not happen only during meditation. It can also be found in the way people think, act, and respond to everyday situations. Gorakhnath: A pioneer of Hatha Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His message was simple. Spiritual growth does not happen only during meditation. It can also be found in the way people think, act, and respond to everyday situations. Gorakhnath: A pioneer of Hatha Yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Many modern yoga classes have roots in Hatha Yoga, a tradition closely linked with Gorakhnath. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Many modern yoga classes have roots in Hatha Yoga, a tradition closely linked with Gorakhnath. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He emphasized the relationship between the body and the mind. His teachings helped establish the idea that caring for physical health can support inner well-being. That connection remains one of the reasons yoga continues to attract people of all ages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasized the relationship between the body and the mind. His teachings helped establish the idea that caring for physical health can support inner well-being. That connection remains one of the reasons yoga continues to attract people of all ages. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read What Is Hatha Yoga? Why are more Americans turning to the practice for stress relief, anxiety and burnout Matsyendranath: A Guide to self-discovery {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read What Is Hatha Yoga? Why are more Americans turning to the practice for stress relief, anxiety and burnout Matsyendranath: A Guide to self-discovery {{/usCountry}}

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Matsyendranath is remembered as one of the early masters of yoga and meditation. Stories about him often focus on transformation and personal growth.

His teachings encouraged people to turn their attention inward. Instead of searching for answers outside themselves, he believed wisdom could be found through self-reflection and awareness.

Krishna: The voice of the Bhagavad Gita

For many people, the Bhagavad Gita is one of the most important spiritual texts connected to yoga. In it, Krishna shares lessons about purpose, responsibility, and inner peace.

His teachings remind people to focus on their actions rather than becoming attached to results. It is an idea that still speaks to those trying to find balance in a world filled with pressure and uncertainty.

Also Read Ahead of International Yoga Day 2026, an expert shared how you can maintain a yoga practice for healthy ageing

Ancient wisdom in a modern world

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The lives of these teachers were separated from our own by centuries, yet the challenges they addressed still feel familiar. People continue to search for peace of mind, meaningful relationships, and a sense of purpose.

That may be one reason yoga has endured for so long. Beyond the physical poses, it offers a way to understand ourselves more deeply.

As International Yoga Day 2026 is observed around the world, the teachings of these ancient masters serve as a reminder that some of the most valuable lessons are timeless.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Soumi Pyne ...Read More Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places. Read Less

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