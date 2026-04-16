New Moon in Aries: How to prepare for the first new moon of the astrological year, according to an expert

The New Moon in Aries on April 17, 2026, arrives with energy, urgency, and a nudge to finally go after what you have been thinking about for a while. If you have been waiting for a sign to start fresh, this is it. This is the beginning of the astrological year, and the intentions you set now have the power to shape how the rest of 2026 unfolds.

New Moon in Aries: How to prepare for the first new moon of the astrological year (Pinterest)

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According to Jill Wintersteen, this New Moon is all about stepping into your courage and claiming what you truly want, without hesitation, overthinking, and waiting for permission.

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Set a bold intention

Aries is the sign of new beginnings, and this New Moon carries that energy at its peak. It’s not the time for vague wishes or half-hearted goals. Be clear and direct. Write down what you want, say it out loud, and own it.

Take one brave action

Aries energy does not believe in waiting for the ‘perfect time.’ It thrives on action. Before or around this New Moon, do one thing that feels slightly uncomfortable but exciting. It could be sending that message, starting something new, or putting yourself out there in a way you have been avoiding. Even a small step can create momentum.

Release what holds you back

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{{^usCountry}} Think of this New Moon as planting seeds in fire. Anything heavy, outdated, or rooted in self-doubt does not belong in this next chapter. Let go of the stories that tell you you are not ready or not good enough. You need not carry those anymore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Think of this New Moon as planting seeds in fire. Anything heavy, outdated, or rooted in self-doubt does not belong in this next chapter. Let go of the stories that tell you you are not ready or not good enough. You need not carry those anymore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ALSO READ: Love may take an unexpected turn for these 5 zodiac signs in April 2026 Journal to connect with your truth {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ALSO READ: Love may take an unexpected turn for these 5 zodiac signs in April 2026 Journal to connect with your truth {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you are unsure where to begin, take a few quiet moments and reflect: What would I go after if I knew I could not fail?

Where have I been playing small?

What does the bravest version of me look like right now? Put yourself first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are unsure where to begin, take a few quiet moments and reflect: What would I go after if I knew I could not fail?

Where have I been playing small?

What does the bravest version of me look like right now? Put yourself first {{/usCountry}}

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This New Moon is a reminder to come back to your own voice: not everyone else’s opinions, not the expectations around you; just you. When you stop seeking approval and start trusting yourself, things begin to shift in powerful ways.

Regulate your energy

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With all this fiery energy, it’s normal to feel a mix of excitement and restlessness. It can feel like inspiration, but also a bit like anxiety if not channelled properly. Ground yourself through simple practices like deep breathing, meditation, or even a quiet walk. When your energy is steady, your actions become more intentional.

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Disclaimer: This content is shared for general information only and is not professional advice. Individual experiences may vary, and readers are encouraged to use their own judgment when setting intentions or making life decisions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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