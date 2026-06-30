Parineeti Chopra sang Shiv Stuti during pregnancy; recalls Mahalakeshwar temple visit with Raghav Chadha. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, became parents for the first time last year in October when she gave birth to their baby boy, Neer. The actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday to look back on when she sang the Shiv Stuti during her pregnancy. She also recalled visiting the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, along with Raghav when he was her fiancé.

Parineeti Chopra recorded Shiv Stuti during pregnancy

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain before their 2023 wedding.

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Earlier this month, Parineeti released a video of herself singing Namami Shamishan. “I recorded this during my pregnancy, a phase that brought me closer to faith, reflection and gratitude. Every time I listen to it, I’m reminded of that beautiful chapter of my life,” she had written, releasing the video.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, Parineeti posted another video with her singing the Shiv Stuti, writing, “I decided to record this Shiv stuti on a quiet morning during my pregnancy. (evil eye emoji) Never imagined I would get this kind of love for it (emotional eyes and evil eye emojis) So honoured it has made it to your morning playlist, the way it has been for our family since years,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, Parineeti posted another video with her singing the Shiv Stuti, writing, “I decided to record this Shiv stuti on a quiet morning during my pregnancy. (evil eye emoji) Never imagined I would get this kind of love for it (emotional eyes and evil eye emojis) So honoured it has made it to your morning playlist, the way it has been for our family since years,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Shiv Stuti is a devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Recalls visit to Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

Along with the devotional song, Parineeti posted a video of her and Raghav visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. They had visited the temple in August 2023, just weeks before their September wedding. The video shows a clear glimpse of the idol as a priest offers aarti. Parineeti and Raghav sit with their hands folded in devotion despite the numerous people surrounding them. Later, they also performed an aarti. The couple had also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar in July 2023.

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About the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain

According to the temple website, Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga is the only south‑facing one among the twelve in India. The sacred Mahakal Jyotirlinga is enshrined in the lowest level of the temple. Above it stands the Omkareshwar Shivalinga, and the topmost level houses Nagchandreshwar, which opens to the public only once a year on Nag Panchami.

The present structure housing the Jyotirlinga was developed around 150 years ago by Ramchandra Baba Shenvi, an official of the Scindia administration, using remains from earlier temples. It is a blend of Bhoomija, Chalukya, and Maratha architectural styles. The website also allows devotees to book online for the Sheegra Darshan, Pujan, Sandhya Aarti, Shayan Aarti and Bhasmaarti.

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