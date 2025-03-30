Govinda visits Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple, offers prayers and performs rituals. Watch

Actor-turned-politician Govinda visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday. Several videos and pictures of the actor inside the temple premises emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Govinda's lawyer reveals Sunita Ahuja did file for divorce 6 months ago) Govinda went to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

Govinda visits Ujjain temple, offers prayers

The actor offered prayers at the temple and expressed his joy after performing the required rituals. He was also seen chatting with the other devotees. He poured water on the Nandi (Shiva's bull) idol, a common ritual performed by Lord Shiva devotees.

Govinda performs rituals at the temple

The actor folded his hands as he took blessings from the priests. Govinda wore a yellow kurta and white pyjama for his visit. He also had a tika (sacred mark) on his forehead.

Arjun Rampal recently too visited temple

Earlier this month, actor Arjun Rampal too visited the temple where he participated in the divine Bhasma Aarti. The actor offered prayers and was later presented with a black stole inscribed with "Mahakal" in golden embroidery, a traditional token of reverence at the temple.

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Govinda's recent films

After a spate of hits in the 90s and a revival in the mid-2000s, Govinda became less prolific with his titles in the 2010s. Apart from supporting roles in Holiday and Kill Dil, the actor was largely seen in delayed films. His last appearances on the big screen were in the 2018 film FryDay and the 2019 film Rangeela Raja.

About Govinda's family

The actor is married to Sunita Ahuja. They share two children--son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja. Last month, rumours emerged that Govinda and Sunita were heading for a divorce.

Govinda’s lawyer told India Today that Sunita did file for divorce six months ago, but things were later resolved. He had added, “We also travelled to Nepal during the New Year and performed puja together at Pashupatinath Mandir. Everything is fine between them now. Such things keep happening between couples, but they are going strong and will always be together.”