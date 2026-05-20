Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra

A purple aura represents intuition, spiritual awareness, wisdom, inner vision, and higher consciousness. It is closely connected to your Third Eye (Ajna) Chakra, which influences your intuition, clarity, imagination, spiritual connection, and ability to trust your inner voice.

Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your ajna chakra(Pinterest)

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When your purple aura is strong, you may feel naturally intuitive, emotionally aware, thoughtful, and drawn toward spirituality and self-discovery. People with balanced purple energy often have a calm yet powerful presence that feels deep and mysterious.

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“When your purple aura is balanced, you trust your instincts, notice signs and synchronicities, and feel spiritually aligned. Your mind feels clear, your intuition feels sharp, and you move through life with deeper awareness. But when the purple aura becomes weak, blocked, or cloudy, confusion begins to replace clarity,” shared Kishori Sud, IPHM certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker at EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak purple aura

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{{^usCountry}} If your purple aura feels weak or blocked, you may notice: Overthinking

Mental fog

Confusion

Weak intuition

Self-doubt

Emotional disconnection

Constantly second-guessing yourself

Feeling spiritually disconnected or unable to trust your instincts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If your purple aura feels weak or blocked, you may notice: Overthinking

Mental fog

Confusion

Weak intuition

Self-doubt

Emotional disconnection

Constantly second-guessing yourself

Feeling spiritually disconnected or unable to trust your instincts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You may also experience physical symptoms like headaches, poor focus, eye strain, sleep issues, anxious dreams, and mental exhaustion. A muddy or cloudy purple aura can indicate emotional confusion, blocked intuition, and energetic overwhelm from too much external noise and stimulation. How to heal your purple aura {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You may also experience physical symptoms like headaches, poor focus, eye strain, sleep issues, anxious dreams, and mental exhaustion. A muddy or cloudy purple aura can indicate emotional confusion, blocked intuition, and energetic overwhelm from too much external noise and stimulation. How to heal your purple aura {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Healing your purple aura starts with slowing down and reconnecting with yourself. Your Third Eye Chakra responds best to stillness, meditation, reflection, and mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healing your purple aura starts with slowing down and reconnecting with yourself. Your Third Eye Chakra responds best to stillness, meditation, reflection, and mental clarity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Spend quiet time alone without distractions. Reduce overstimulation from social media, constant noise, and overwhelming environments. Sitting in silence, meditating, and journaling your thoughts or dreams can help you reconnect with your intuition. The more you trust yourself instead of constantly seeking outside opinions, the stronger your inner guidance becomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spend quiet time alone without distractions. Reduce overstimulation from social media, constant noise, and overwhelming environments. Sitting in silence, meditating, and journaling your thoughts or dreams can help you reconnect with your intuition. The more you trust yourself instead of constantly seeking outside opinions, the stronger your inner guidance becomes. {{/usCountry}}

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Moonlight, prayer, tarot, breathwork, meditation, and mindful solitude can also help strengthen purple aura energy. Paying attention to synchronicities and trusting your gut feelings over time improves your spiritual clarity.

Daily affirmation: “I trust my intuition. My inner wisdom always guides me.”

Best healing frequencies for purple aura balance

852 Hz for intuition, clarity, and spiritual alignment

963 Hz for higher consciousness and divine connection

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Meditation music, singing bowls, and calming silence-based healing tracks may also help you feel more centred and mentally clear.

Best crystals for purple aura healing

Amethyst for spiritual protection and intuition

Fluorite for mental clarity and focus

Labradorite for spiritual awakening and energetic protection

Lepidolite for emotional calm and balance

Clear Quartz for clarity and energy amplification

You can keep these crystals near your bed, meditation space, or spiritual setup.

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Best incense and essential oils for Third Eye Chakra healing

Incense for purple aura cleansing

Lavender

Frankincense

Myrrh

Sandalwood

Essential oils for Third Eye Chakra balance

Lavender

Clary Sage

Frankincense

Juniper Berry

You can use them during meditation, journaling, breathwork, or personal spiritual rituals.

Activities that strengthen purple aura energy

Meditation and breathwork

Tarot or oracle card reading

Dream journaling

Moon rituals

Quiet solo walks

Limiting overstimulation

Trusting your first instincts

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ALSO READ: Yellow Aura meaning: How to heal a weak yellow aura and balance your solar plexus chakra

Disclaimer: Spiritual healing practices and aura interpretations are based on personal beliefs and are not scientifically proven. This article is for informational and wellness purposes only and should not replace medical or mental health advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kanakanjali Roy ...Read More Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life. Read Less

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