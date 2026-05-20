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Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra

People with balanced purple energy often have a calm yet powerful presence that feels deep and mysterious.

Updated on: May 20, 2026 08:48 pm IST
By Kanakanjali Roy
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A purple aura represents intuition, spiritual awareness, wisdom, inner vision, and higher consciousness. It is closely connected to your Third Eye (Ajna) Chakra, which influences your intuition, clarity, imagination, spiritual connection, and ability to trust your inner voice.

Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your ajna chakra(Pinterest)

When your purple aura is strong, you may feel naturally intuitive, emotionally aware, thoughtful, and drawn toward spirituality and self-discovery. People with balanced purple energy often have a calm yet powerful presence that feels deep and mysterious.

ALSO READ: Red Aura meaning: How to heal a weak red aura and balance your root chakra

When your purple aura is balanced, you trust your instincts, notice signs and synchronicities, and feel spiritually aligned. Your mind feels clear, your intuition feels sharp, and you move through life with deeper awareness. But when the purple aura becomes weak, blocked, or cloudy, confusion begins to replace clarity,” shared Kishori Sud, IPHM certified Spiritual Life Coach & Energy Worker at EnigmaTarotTribe.

Signs of a weak purple aura

ALSO READ: Do you see signs from the universe everywhere? An expert explains how it could be spiritual psychosis

Moonlight, prayer, tarot, breathwork, meditation, and mindful solitude can also help strengthen purple aura energy. Paying attention to synchronicities and trusting your gut feelings over time improves your spiritual clarity.

Daily affirmation: “I trust my intuition. My inner wisdom always guides me.”

Best healing frequencies for purple aura balance

852 Hz for intuition, clarity, and spiritual alignment

963 Hz for higher consciousness and divine connection

Meditation music, singing bowls, and calming silence-based healing tracks may also help you feel more centred and mentally clear.

Best crystals for purple aura healing

  • Amethyst for spiritual protection and intuition
  • Fluorite for mental clarity and focus
  • Labradorite for spiritual awakening and energetic protection
  • Lepidolite for emotional calm and balance
  • Clear Quartz for clarity and energy amplification

You can keep these crystals near your bed, meditation space, or spiritual setup.

ALSO READ: 8 spiritual signs your karmic relationship with someone is over

Best incense and essential oils for Third Eye Chakra healing

Incense for purple aura cleansing

  • Lavender
  • Frankincense
  • Myrrh
  • Sandalwood

Essential oils for Third Eye Chakra balance

  • Lavender
  • Clary Sage
  • Frankincense
  • Juniper Berry

You can use them during meditation, journaling, breathwork, or personal spiritual rituals.

Activities that strengthen purple aura energy

  • Meditation and breathwork
  • Tarot or oracle card reading
  • Dream journaling
  • Moon rituals
  • Quiet solo walks
  • Limiting overstimulation
  • Trusting your first instincts

ALSO READ: Yellow Aura meaning: How to heal a weak yellow aura and balance your solar plexus chakra

Disclaimer: Spiritual healing practices and aura interpretations are based on personal beliefs and are not scientifically proven. This article is for informational and wellness purposes only and should not replace medical or mental health advice.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kanakanjali Roy

Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.

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Home / Lifestyle / Spiritual / Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra
Home / Lifestyle / Spiritual / Purple Aura meaning: How to heal a weak purple aura and balance your third eye chakra
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