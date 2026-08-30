Sadhguru on Buddha and Shiva: Are there different paths to spiritual transformation?

Spirituality does not always come with one set of rules. Some people turn to meditation, others to yoga, prayer, devotion or self-inquiry. But when different traditions speak about looking inward, are they always talking about completely different things?

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A recently featured Sadhguru video on the Isha Foundation website explores that question through the paths linked with Shiva and Gautama Buddha.

In the discussion, Sadhguru questions whether it is useful to simply compare the two paths. He presents his view that Buddha explored one aspect of a spiritual process that he associates with Shiva, and refers to the role of figures such as Agastya Muni in the spread of that process.

These are Sadhguru's views on the relationship between the traditions. They should not be treated as a settled historical account of Buddhism or Hinduism.

What does Sadhguru say about Buddha and Shiva?

In the video, Sadhguru says the question is not really about deciding which path is different from the other. Instead, he looks at what Buddha explored through his own spiritual journey.

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{{^usCountry}} Within Hindu traditions, Shiva has several meanings and forms. In yogic traditions followed by Isha, Sadhguru describes Shiva as **Adiyogi, or the first yogi, and connects him with the origins of yoga. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Within Hindu traditions, Shiva has several meanings and forms. In yogic traditions followed by Isha, Sadhguru describes Shiva as **Adiyogi, or the first yogi, and connects him with the origins of yoga. {{/usCountry}}

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Buddha's teachings developed within a different historical and religious setting. Gautama Buddha's path is associated with teachings on suffering, its causes and the possibility of liberation.

The two traditions have their own histories and teachings, even when modern spiritual teachers draw connections between them.

Also Read Sadhguru on spirituality: Why your everyday search for “more” may be part of the spiritual journey

Why are different spiritual paths being compared?

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For a modern seeker, the question can feel familiar.

You may come across Buddhist meditation one day and yoga philosophy the next. You may find something meaningful in prayer, while also being interested in mindfulness or self-inquiry.

That does not necessarily mean the traditions are the same. It may simply mean you are asking similar questions about your own life.

Sadhguru's discussion offers one way of looking at that overlap. His focus is less on choosing between Buddha and Shiva and more on understanding different approaches to inner transformation.

Sadhguru's recent conversation at Bodh Gaya

The topic also connects with Sadhguru's recent appearance at **Mahabodhi Mahavihara in Bodh Gaya, where he interacted with Buddhist monks beneath the Bodhi Tree.

According to the Isha Foundation, the discussion focused on Buddha's life and methods of inner transformation. That makes the Buddha theme a recurring part of Sadhguru's recent content, rather than a one-off discussion.

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Also Read Sadhguru on Kailash: Why the sacred mountain holds a special place in spirituality

Can one spiritual path speak to another?

There may not be a simple answer.

Buddhism and Hindu traditions have different texts, histories and practices. At the same time, spiritual seekers often explore more than one tradition while trying to understand questions about suffering, identity, awareness and inner change.

Sadhguru's interpretation invites readers to look at those traditions through the idea of a spiritual search rather than treating them only as competing systems.

For you as a seeker, the takeaway does not have to be that one path is better than another. It can simply be a reminder that spirituality has never been limited to one way of asking life's bigger questions.

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