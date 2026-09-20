Sadhguru on equinox: What does this day of balance mean spiritually?

The autumn equinox marks a seasonal shift, but in yogic traditions, it can also carry a deeper meaning. Sadhguru has spoken about the equinox as a moment when masculine and feminine influences are in balance. He suggests that this balance can create an opportunity to look inward and become more aware of yourself.

When is the autumn equinox 2026 in the US?

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The autumn equinox will occur on September 22, 2026, in the United States. The exact moment falls at 8:05 p.m. EDT in New York. It occurs at 7:05 p.m. CDT, 6:05 p.m. MDT and 5:05 p.m. PDT. The September equinox marks the beginning of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere.

Also Read September Equinox 2026: Is it on September 22 or 23? And what is its astrological significance

Why does Sadhguru call the equinox a time of balance?

In his teachings, Sadhguru connects the equinox with a balance between masculine and feminine influences. He does not use these terms simply to describe men and women. Instead, he refers to them as different qualities or polarities within existence.

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{{^usCountry}} This gives the equinox a spiritual message you can apply to your own life. You can use the seasonal transition to notice where you feel balanced and where you feel pulled in opposite directions. What does the equinox mean spiritually? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This gives the equinox a spiritual message you can apply to your own life. You can use the seasonal transition to notice where you feel balanced and where you feel pulled in opposite directions. What does the equinox mean spiritually? {{/usCountry}}

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For Sadhguru, the equinox can offer an opportunity to move beyond physical compulsions and become more conscious of your inner experience.

You can approach the day as a pause rather than searching for a dramatic spiritual experience. Sit quietly for a few minutes. Notice your thoughts without immediately reacting to them. Ask yourself what has taken too much of your attention and what you have neglected.

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Why is the period after the equinox important?

Sadhguru's teachings also connect the period after the autumnal equinox with the feminine aspect of existence. Isha Foundation describes this part of the year as a time when the feminine receives greater emphasis in the yogic tradition.

You can interpret this symbolically as an invitation to slow down, listen and become more receptive. Instead of always pushing toward the next goal, give yourself space to observe what is happening within you.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the September equinox starts Libra season. Here’s what astrology followers should know

Try this simple equinox reflection

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You do not need a complicated ritual. On the evening of September 22, sit somewhere quiet and ask yourself three questions:

What needs more balance in my life?

What am I ready to let go of this fall?

Where can I pause before I react?

The equinox does not have to change your life overnight. You can simply use the seasonal turning point as a reminder to become more conscious of how you live, think and respond.