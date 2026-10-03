Sadhguru on Navratri 2026: Why fasting during these nine days is more than a religious ritual

Navratri 2026 will begin on October 11 and end on October 19, according to Drik Panchang. During these nine days, many devotees fast while worshipping different forms of Goddess Durga. But Sadhguru offers a different way to look at the practice. He says Navratri fasting can help you become more mindful of your body and the festival's significance.

Why does Sadhguru connect fasting with awareness?

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According to Sadhguru, fasting during Navratri serves more than a religious purpose. He explains that when you eat regularly, you may become less aware of the day and the festival around you. Fasting can make you more conscious of your body and your surroundings.

He also links the practice with purification of the body. These ideas reflect Sadhguru's spiritual perspective and should not be treated as medical advice.

Also Read What do the 9 nights of Navratri mean for spiritual seekers? An expert explains

What does fasting have to do with the nine nights?

Sadhguru describes Navratri as a period dedicated to the Divine Feminine. He says the festival follows a specific phase of the lunar cycle and offers a time to work on different dimensions of yourself.

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{{^usCountry}} From this perspective, fasting becomes one way to consciously participate in the period instead of treating it as just another festival. Sadhguru suggests a lighter approach to food {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From this perspective, fasting becomes one way to consciously participate in the period instead of treating it as just another festival. Sadhguru suggests a lighter approach to food {{/usCountry}}

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Fasting does not necessarily mean that you must completely avoid food. Isha's Navratri material says replacing heavier grains with lighter, sattvic foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables can support the spiritual practice.

For Sadhguru's 2026 Navratri Sadhana, Isha Foundation highlights that a light stomach can support the practice and recommends leaving a two-hour gap after a full meal. The organisation says there are no mandatory dietary restrictions for the sadhana, although it considers a sattvic diet conducive.

Also Read Sadhguru on Navratri: A spiritual perspective on why the 9 days go beyond power, wealth, victory and knowledge

Can you use Navratri fasting for inner work?

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You can look at the nine days as an opportunity to become more aware of your eating habits, your body and your daily routine. Instead of treating fasting only as a rule, you can use it as a reminder to slow down and pay attention.

Sadhguru's latest Navratri material also presents the festival as a process of refining the physical, mental, emotional and energy dimensions of yourself.

What should you remember before fasting?

Navratri fasting can hold religious and spiritual meaning, but you do not need to treat every spiritual claim as a medical fact. You can approach the practice as a personal tradition while paying attention to what your body needs.