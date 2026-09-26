September Full Moon 2026: When to see it in the US and what it means spiritually

The September Full Moon will light up the US sky on September 26, 2026. Known as the Harvest Moon, it reaches peak illumination at 12:49 p.m. EDT, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Since the Moon will reach its full phase during the day, you can step outside after sunset to watch it rise. Spiritual expert Yuvika Dhar tellwith HT, says the full moon can offer a meaningful opportunity for self-reflection, discipline and spiritual growth.

When can you see the September Full Moon in the US?

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The Full Moon reaches its peak at 12:49 p.m. EDT on September 26. You will not see the exact peak from most of the US because it occurs during daylight. Instead, look toward the **eastern horizon after sunset** on September 26.

The Moon will also look nearly full on the evenings before and after the peak. NASA says the Harvest Moon will rise near Saturn and Neptune on September 26, giving US skywatchers another reason to look up.

Also Read What day is the Harvest Moon in the US? Know the timings for California, New York, Connecticut, Florida and Michigan

Why is September's Full Moon called the Harvest Moon?

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{{^usCountry}} The Harvest Moon gets its name because it falls closest to the autumnal equinox. In 2026, the equinox falls on September 22, making the September 26 Full Moon the Harvest Moon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Harvest Moon gets its name because it falls closest to the autumnal equinox. In 2026, the equinox falls on September 22, making the September 26 Full Moon the Harvest Moon. {{/usCountry}}

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The Moon also rises earlier than usual on several evenings around the Harvest Moon. Historically, that extra evening light helped farmers continue harvesting crops after sunset.

What does the Harvest Moon mean spiritually?

For spiritual seekers, the Harvest Moon can symbolise completion, gratitude and reflection. Spiritual experts tell HT that you can use the September full moon as a moment to slow down, examine your thoughts and actions and reconnect with your spiritual practice.

The harvest theme also gives you a simple way to think about your own year. You can ask yourself what you have grown, what you have learned and what you no longer want to carry into the next season.

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Also Read What is the Harvest Moon? Spiritual experts shares what to do on the full moon night

What spiritual rituals can you try during the Harvest Moon?

You do not need an elaborate ritual to mark the Full Moon. You can keep your practice simple.

Spend a few minutes in quiet meditation.

Write down what you feel grateful for.

Journal about your personal growth.

Reflect on habits or thoughts you want to release.

Set intentions for the season ahead.

Spend some quiet time outdoors under the Moon.

According to spiritual experts, practices such as meditation, prayer and mindful reflection can help you create space for self-purification and self-discipline.

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Also Read What day is the Harvest Moon in 2026? Know its timings in Illinois, New York, Ohio and California

What else can you see near the Full Moon?

If the weather stays clear, look for Saturn near the Harvest Moon after sunset. NASA also highlights Neptune in the same part of the sky, although you may need optical aid to spot the more distant planet.