Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her 'private altar' and tracking full moon cycles: 'I’m a massive astro-geek'

While most of us rely on five-step skincare routines or 10-minute guided meditation exercises to get through the week, Sobhita Dhulipala is taking a different route to personal sanity. In an August 25, 2026 interview with Vogue India, the actor peeled back the curtain on her private world, opening up about everything from her rigorous reading habits to her deeply personal spiritual space. Also read | Quote of the day by Sobhita Dhulipala: 'When you’re empowered, you’re able to nurture healthier relationships'

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Instead of giving generic celebrity wellness fluff, she offered a surprisingly grounding look into what keeps her sane — and it turns out she’s a self-proclaimed 'intellectual omnivore', who finds zen in places the rest of us usually dread. Here is everything we learned about the actor's non-negotiable rituals, her 'astro-geek' side, and why you won't catch her with an e-book anytime soon.

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Sobhita Dhulipala spends 3 hours a day reading

{{^usCountry}} In an era of doomscrolling and micro-short attention spans, Sobhita revealed to Vogue India that she spends roughly three hours every single day reading. Whether she’s diving into Substack newsletters or working her way through physical paperbacks, literature is a massive anchor in her routine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an era of doomscrolling and micro-short attention spans, Sobhita revealed to Vogue India that she spends roughly three hours every single day reading. Whether she’s diving into Substack newsletters or working her way through physical paperbacks, literature is a massive anchor in her routine. {{/usCountry}}

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And if you were wondering whether she reads on an iPad or an e-ink screen? Think again. She insists on physical copies only, complete with dog-eared corners on her favourite pages. ‘Never a Kindle’, she told Vogue India. For her, tactile reading sits right alongside working out and getting daily sunlight as an absolute non-negotiable for her mental health.

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Traffic jams are her version of meditation

Most people treat city traffic as a test of basic human patience. Sobhita treats it like a retreat. Where others turn to structured journaling or mindfulness apps to process their thoughts, she finds clarity during moments of transit. She shared that she loves 'being in traffic, looking out the window and dreaming'. Even planes get her in her feelings. It turns out that forced downtime — sitting quietly while the world moves around you — can be the ultimate brain reset. Also read | Self-care for mental health: Practical tips for a happier life

She is a self-described ‘solitary beast’

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Sobhita isn't afraid of introversion or self-reliance. During the interview, she candidly painted a picture of her inner personality, describing herself as 'a solitary beast' and 'a hyper, self-reliant animal'. This intense independence seems to fuel both her work on screen and her need for strict personal boundaries off it.

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She has a 'private altar' and tracks full moon cycles

While fans know her sharp, polished screen presence, Sobhita revealed a much quieter, deeply spiritual side that she rarely discusses in public. She said: “I have never expressed this publicly because I’m a little protective of this side, but I have enormous faith in the intangible. I like to observe how I’m feeling on a full moon night and as the cycle changes. I’m a massive astro-geek... I have my own mandir, my own altar, whatever you want to call it... I actually spend conscious time and energy here.”