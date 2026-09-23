The autumn equinox has a traditional name. Know what an astrologer says about the first day of fall

The autumn equinox marks the start of astronomical fall in the Northern Hemisphere, but it also carries a long history of seasonal traditions. One name you may come across around this time is Mabon, a modern Pagan observance linked with the autumn harvest.

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US-based astrologer Judy Tsafrir recently shared on Instagram about the equinox and Mabon, describing the season as a time for gratitude, reflection, and letting go.

What is another name of the Autumn Equinox?

Mabon is a modern Pagan celebration associated with the autumnal equinox. Royal Museums Greenwich describes it as a harvest festival that focuses on gratitude for the Earth's abundance and sharing its fruits before winter.

The term does not name the astronomical event itself. Instead, it describes a spiritual and seasonal observance that uses the equinox as a point for reflection.

Also Read Autumn Equinox 2026: Astrological insights for each zodiac sign

What does Mabon mean spiritually?

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{{^usCountry}} Judy connects the autumn equinox with the idea of looking back at what you have created during the year. Her post encourages you to think about the experiences, relationships and lessons that have shaped you. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Judy connects the autumn equinox with the idea of looking back at what you have created during the year. Her post encourages you to think about the experiences, relationships and lessons that have shaped you. {{/usCountry}}

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You can take that idea beyond a literal harvest. Your own “harvest” can include a new skill, a relationship that grew stronger, a difficult lesson or a goal you finally pursued.

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Why does Libra season matter during the equinox?

The September equinox also begins Libra season in Western astrology. Libra carries the symbol of the Scales, so astrologers traditionally associate the sign with balance, relationships and fairness.

You can use that symbolism to check your own priorities.

Also Read The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the September equinox starts Libra season. Here’s what astrology followers should know

What can you release this autumn?

The changing season can give you a natural moment to pause. Instead of only asking what you want next, look at what you no longer need.

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Write down a habit you want to change, a worry you want to release or a situation that has already taught you its lesson. You do not need to force an immediate answer. Let the season become a reminder that growth also involves knowing when to let go.

Also Read Autumn equinox 2026: Know the timings for North Carolina, Ohio, Illinois and Texas and what the day means in astrology

How can you mark the autumn equinox?

You do not need a complicated ritual. You can prepare a seasonal meal, spend time outdoors, journal, or simply sit quietly at sunset.

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You can also share food with someone you care about. That small act reflects the harvest theme of gratitude and sharing described by Royal Museums Greenwich.

The equinox gives you a seasonal pause. You can use it to appreciate what you have grown, recognise what you have learned and enter the darker months with a clearer sense of what deserves your energy.