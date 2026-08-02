What is Inner Engineering? Sadhguru shares the purpose behind the practice

Meditation and mindfulness have become part of many people's daily routines, and yoga-based programs continue to attract those looking for practical ways to improve focus and manage stress. Among them is Inner Engineering, a program developed by spiritual leader Sadhguru through the Isha Foundation.

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Over the years, Sadhguru has spoken about the idea behind the practice in books, public talks and videos, describing it as a process of understanding one's inner world rather than trying to control external circumstances.

What is Inner Engineering?

In a recent video, Sadhguru says Inner Engineering is a program rooted in yogic sciences that combines guided sessions, meditation practices and self-reflection. It is offered in online and in-person formats and is designed to introduce participants to tools that encourage greater self-awareness.

Explaining the concept in one of his talks, Sadhguru says, "Inner Engineering is about creating an inner situation the way you want it." He suggests that while people often spend time trying to improve their surroundings, lasting well-being begins with learning to work on oneself.

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Why does Sadhguru recommend it?

{{^usCountry}} In several of his talks, Sadhguru says people often believe their happiness depends on external situations such as work, relationships or success. He argues that a person's inner state plays an equally important role in shaping everyday experiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In several of his talks, Sadhguru says people often believe their happiness depends on external situations such as work, relationships or success. He argues that a person's inner state plays an equally important role in shaping everyday experiences. {{/usCountry}}

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"If you do not know how to handle your own mind, your mind will handle you," Sadhguru says while explaining why self-awareness is important.

He also describes Inner Engineering as a way to build this awareness through regular practice rather than relying on motivation alone. The focus, he says, is not on changing the world around you but on changing how you respond to it.

Also Read What is the secret of true meditation? Swami Mukundananda shares why devotion matters more than visualisation

What should you know before trying it?

Like many meditation and yoga programs, Inner Engineering is based on a spiritual philosophy. Individual experiences may differ, and these practices should not be considered a substitute for medical or mental health treatment.

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Sadhguru has repeatedly said that the purpose of the program is not to teach people what to believe but to help them explore their own experience.

"It is not about looking up. It is about turning inward," he says while explaining the idea behind Inner Engineering.

As interest in meditation and holistic wellness continues to grow around the world, Inner Engineering remains one of the better-known programs inspired by yogic traditions. For those curious about the practice, Sadhguru's central message is consistent across his teachings: lasting transformation begins with understanding and working on the self from within.